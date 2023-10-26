All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross County and Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross County and Nairn County

The Premiership side from Dingwall will clash with their Highland League opponents in Inverness on Sunday, November 12.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Nairn County celebrate their North of Scotland Cup triumph over Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage
Nairn County celebrate their North of Scotland Cup triumph over Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage

Clachnacuddin’s Grant Street Park will host the North of Scotland Cup final between Nairn County and Ross County next month.

The venue in Merkinch, Inverness, will welcome Malky Mackay’s Premiership Staggies as they lock horns with Steven Mackay’s Highland League side Nairn on Sunday, November 12, with a 3pm start.

Nairn recently knocked out strong Championship opponents Caley Thistle in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to reach the final after a 2-2 draw at Station Park.

Ross County were made to work hard and defend stoutly, but an Alex Samuel treble made the difference in their 3-0 semi-final victory at Brora Rangers.

The Dingwall side, back in the competition for the first time since winning it in 2018, roared to an 8-0 first-round win at Wick Academy in August before beating Golspie Sutherland 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

Nairn, meanwhile, who last held the silverware in 2012-13, were 3-2 victors against Lossiemouth before a 5-0 win at Forres Mechanics set them up for their triumph over Inverness.

There have been strong attendances in this year’s competition and that is sure to be the case for the clash of the Counties.

