All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross County and Nairn County

Clachnacuddin’s Grant Street Park will host the North of Scotland Cup final between Nairn County and Ross County next month.

The venue in Merkinch, Inverness, will welcome Malky Mackay’s Premiership Staggies as they lock horns with Steven Mackay’s Highland League side Nairn on Sunday, November 12, with a 3pm start.

Book it in the diary. Get the yellow and black hats and scarves looked out and make it a sea of yellow at the final. The venue and date have been confirmed. Nairn County v Ross County

Sunday 12th November – 3pm

Grant Street Park, Inverness pic.twitter.com/NruVPh9md5 — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) October 26, 2023

Nairn recently knocked out strong Championship opponents Caley Thistle in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to reach the final after a 2-2 draw at Station Park.

Ross County were made to work hard and defend stoutly, but an Alex Samuel treble made the difference in their 3-0 semi-final victory at Brora Rangers.

The Dingwall side, back in the competition for the first time since winning it in 2018, roared to an 8-0 first-round win at Wick Academy in August before beating Golspie Sutherland 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

Nairn, meanwhile, who last held the silverware in 2012-13, were 3-2 victors against Lossiemouth before a 5-0 win at Forres Mechanics set them up for their triumph over Inverness.

There have been strong attendances in this year’s competition and that is sure to be the case for the clash of the Counties.