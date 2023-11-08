Couple who got engaged in Inverness Aldi joke they’d love an in-store wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple who got engaged in Inverness Aldi joke they’d love an in-store wedding

Mike Durrant says it "made sense" for him to propose to his partner Lynne Fuller while she was on the tills.

By Bailey Moreton
Mike Durrant and Lynne Fuller pose for a photo after getting engaged at Aldi it Inverness
Mike Durrant and Lynne Fuller after getting engaged at Aldi it Inverness. Image: Aldi Scotland

A couple who got engaged in Aldi in Inverness haven’t ruled out getting married in the store.

Lynne Fuller, 50, was shocked when her partner – now fiancé – Mike Durrant, 54, got down on one knee during her shift at the Insches Retail Park store last week.

Mike also works in Aldi – at the Inverness Friar’s Bridge store  – and revealed today that it “made sense” to propose at the supermarket.

Mike Durrant gets down on one knee to propose to Lynne Fuller at the checkouts at an Aldi in Inverness.
Mike Durrant gets down on one knee to propose to Lynne Fuller. Image: Aldi.

When asked by BBC’s Good Morning Scotland show if they would consider getting married in the store, Mike quipped: “If Aldi would like to contribute, yeah definitely!”

The couple haven’t started wedding planning, but have set a tentative date in 2025.

Mike said: “We’ve got such good friends and colleagues at Aldi, it seemed a shame to do it anywhere else to be honest.

“In retail, not everyone gets time off at the same time, so it made sense to have everyone there.”

Inverness Aldi worker was ‘in tears’ after checkout proposal

Lynne told the show that since a video of the proposal went viral, she’s had customers congratulating her.

The clip shows a bagpiper playing as Mike, dressed in a smart black suit, carrying a bouqet of red roses, appears at the tills beside Lynne.

Luckily, Mike had cleared the proposal with the manager, meaning he could whisk Lynne away to celebrate.

Lynne said: “It had already been planned for me to finish my shift then, and we went back to my house for a Chinese and some champagne, with good friends.”

“It’s just all a bit mad, I can’t believe they all kept it from me.

“I didn’t see him to begin with, I just saw the piper and all my colleagues and then saw Mike at the end, and then I just burst into tears.”

Fiancée to tills, please! Inverness Aldi worker shocked as partner proposes to her at checkout

Conversation