Couple who got engaged in Inverness Aldi joke they’d love an in-store wedding

A couple who got engaged in Aldi in Inverness haven’t ruled out getting married in the store.

Lynne Fuller, 50, was shocked when her partner – now fiancé – Mike Durrant, 54, got down on one knee during her shift at the Insches Retail Park store last week.

Mike also works in Aldi – at the Inverness Friar’s Bridge store – and revealed today that it “made sense” to propose at the supermarket.

When asked by BBC’s Good Morning Scotland show if they would consider getting married in the store, Mike quipped: “If Aldi would like to contribute, yeah definitely!”

The couple haven’t started wedding planning, but have set a tentative date in 2025.

Mike said: “We’ve got such good friends and colleagues at Aldi, it seemed a shame to do it anywhere else to be honest.

“In retail, not everyone gets time off at the same time, so it made sense to have everyone there.”

Inverness Aldi worker was ‘in tears’ after checkout proposal

Lynne told the show that since a video of the proposal went viral, she’s had customers congratulating her.

The clip shows a bagpiper playing as Mike, dressed in a smart black suit, carrying a bouqet of red roses, appears at the tills beside Lynne.

Luckily, Mike had cleared the proposal with the manager, meaning he could whisk Lynne away to celebrate.

Lynne said: “It had already been planned for me to finish my shift then, and we went back to my house for a Chinese and some champagne, with good friends.”

“It’s just all a bit mad, I can’t believe they all kept it from me.

“I didn’t see him to begin with, I just saw the piper and all my colleagues and then saw Mike at the end, and then I just burst into tears.”