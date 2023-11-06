Fiancée to tills, please! Inverness Aldi worker shocked as partner proposes to her at checkout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Fiancée to tills, please! Inverness Aldi worker shocked as partner proposes to her at checkout

Lynne Fuller was left shocked when her boyfriend appeared at her work with roses and a ring.

By Ross Hempseed
Mike Durrant and Lynne Fuller got engaged at her workplace in Inverness. Image: Aldi.
Mike Durrant and Lynne Fuller got engaged at her workplace in Inverness. Image: Aldi.

An Aldi Inverness cashier received the surprise of her life as her boyfriend proposed while she was busy scanning a customer’s shopping.

Lynne Fuller, 50, was working on the checkouts at the Inshes Retail Park store when bagpipes started playing.

She was gobsmacked when her partner Mike Durrant, 54, appeared at the tills wearing a smart black suit, carrying a bouquet of red roses.

Mike Durrant gets down on one knee to propose to Lynne Fuller. Image: Aldi.

Her colleagues gathered to watch the moment Mr Durrant, who works in the Aldi near Friar’s Bridge, got down on one knee.

Ms Fuller was tearful as she accepted the proposal, while delighted staff and shoppers applauded.

She was allowed to clock off early to celebrate.

‘Cherished memory’ for Aldi Inverness

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “We’re so pleased to have played a small part in Lynne and Mike’s engagement.

“At Aldi, we’re all about celebrating life’s milestones with our employees, and this unique proposal will certainly be a cherished memory in our store’s history.

“Congratulations to the happy couple!”

The couple were able to leave early to celebrate their engagement. Image: Aldi.

People took to social media, where a video of the proposal was posted, to congratulate the couple.

Kirsten MacLeod commented: “Congratulations, that cashier is my favourite one, I always go to her as she’s lovely and friendly.”

Michael MacAulay wrote: “Congratulations Mike and Lynne so pleased for you both.”

Tracey Mackinnon commented: “Congratulations Lynne and Mike all the best.”

James Duncan joked: “Hope he paid for those flowers.”

Good Samaritan saves stranded bride who feared she’d miss Cults wedding after car broke down

