Fiancée to tills, please! Inverness Aldi worker shocked as partner proposes to her at checkout

An Aldi Inverness cashier received the surprise of her life as her boyfriend proposed while she was busy scanning a customer’s shopping.

Lynne Fuller, 50, was working on the checkouts at the Inshes Retail Park store when bagpipes started playing.

She was gobsmacked when her partner Mike Durrant, 54, appeared at the tills wearing a smart black suit, carrying a bouquet of red roses.

Her colleagues gathered to watch the moment Mr Durrant, who works in the Aldi near Friar’s Bridge, got down on one knee.

Ms Fuller was tearful as she accepted the proposal, while delighted staff and shoppers applauded.

She was allowed to clock off early to celebrate.

‘Cherished memory’ for Aldi Inverness

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “We’re so pleased to have played a small part in Lynne and Mike’s engagement.

“At Aldi, we’re all about celebrating life’s milestones with our employees, and this unique proposal will certainly be a cherished memory in our store’s history.

“Congratulations to the happy couple!”

People took to social media, where a video of the proposal was posted, to congratulate the couple.

Kirsten MacLeod commented: “Congratulations, that cashier is my favourite one, I always go to her as she’s lovely and friendly.”

Michael MacAulay wrote: “Congratulations Mike and Lynne so pleased for you both.”

Tracey Mackinnon commented: “Congratulations Lynne and Mike all the best.”

James Duncan joked: “Hope he paid for those flowers.”