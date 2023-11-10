A96 closed westbound following two-vehicle crash east of Inverness

The A96 is closed westbound following a two-vehicle crash, east of Inverness.

Police, fire and paramedic crews were called to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision.

The incident happened between Newton of Petty and Tornagrain, close to the Balloch junction.

The road is partially closed to all traffic as officers remain at the scene.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A96 near the Balloch junction around 3.50pm on Friday, November 10.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is closed westbound.”

Firefighters use cutting gear at A96 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was made aware of the incident at around 3.55pm.

Three appliances from Inverness were tasked to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters used cutting gear and small tools and ensured the vehicles were safe.

The stop message was received at 4.41pm.