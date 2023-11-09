‘Graham was one in a million’: Tributes paid to former Highland councillor Graham Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Graham was one in a million’: Tributes paid to former Highland councillor Graham Ross

Mr Ross served as a member of the Highland Council for nine years before resigning in May 2021.

By Michelle Henderson
Picture of Graham Ross, former depute provost of Inverness.
Graham Ross, former depute provost of Inverness has died. Image: Highland Council

Former Inverness depute provost Graham Ross has died, council officials have confirmed.

Mr Ross served as a member of the Highland Council for nine years.

He was elected to serve as a councillor for the Inverness West ward in 2012 and again in 2017.

In June 2017, he was appointed as deputy provost and leader of Inverness and Area.

Following years of service to his community, he resigned in May 2021 for family reasons.

‘He was a staunch supporter of his local community’

This evening, tributes have been pouring in from local representatives and organisations, describing him as a “gem” and a “gentleman.”

Highland Council officials have paid homage to Mr Ross and his commitment to his local community.

In a statement released on their website, they wrote: “He was a staunch supporter of his local community and proactively supported community development in his ward for many years.

Graham Ross, former depute provost of Inverness, pictured with Ewan MacLeod of Ullapool and May Smith
Graham Ross, former depute provost of Inverness, pictured with Ewan MacLeod of Ullapool and May Smith at the opening of the Lachie Smit Room at the Eastgate Centre in 2019. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Among the many activities he did for his local community many will remember him hosting Charleston Community Summer and Christmas Fetes with microphone in hand; supporting the development of the Highland Wildcats American youth football team and taking part in annual community litter picks in his area.”

Accompanying his work as depute provost, Mr Ross was a member of many council committees, including, the City of Inverness and Area Committee, Adult and Children’s Service Committee, the Community Safety, Public Engagement and Equalities Committee; the Police Board, People Committee; Education Committee; and Highland Licensing Committee.

‘Rest in peace my friend. You made a difference’

Scores of people have spoken highly of Mr Ross online, praising his work and commitment to his local community.

Dave Conner grew up with Mr Ross in the Hilton area. He said he will be “forever grateful” for his support.

He wrote: “A great guy who I was privileged to call a friend for more than 50 years since our days growing up in Hilton.

“The great work he did over many years in Community Education and then in retirement as a Highlamd councillor benefitted Inverness in so many ways.

“I am forever grateful to him for his stalward support and help during my time as resident police beat officer for Kinmylies in the 1980s. Rest in peace my friend. You made a difference.”

Mr Ross pictured with director of Music, Major James Marshall and Warrant Officer John McQuat of the Royal Regiment of Scotland outside Inverness Cathedral.
Mr Ross pictured with director of Music, Major James Marshall and Warrant Officer John McQuat of the Royal Regiment of Scotland outside Inverness Cathedral. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Tracy Stronach added: “Graham was a gem and an absolute gentleman who loved to see both our kids and every other kid dance their wee hearts out as he himself was a dancer. Sleep tight GR. Dance your heart out up there you shining.”

Liz Young praised the former councillor for making time for every constituent.

She said: “So very sad `Graham was one in a million. He always made time for everyone. Nothing was too much bother for him. He will be sadly missed by an awful lot of folk.”

Members of the youth organisation Boys’ Brigade Highland also said they were “saddened” to learn of his death.

They wrote: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Graham Ross.

“Graham was an advocate for young people and a great support to us.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Graham’s family.”

Conversation