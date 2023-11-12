Investigation launched after man, 36, found dead in Inverness

Police have launched an investigation into the sudden death of a man found dead in Inverness.

Officers were called to a property on St Ninian Drive, in the city’s Dalneigh area, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 36-year-old man was found dead on arrival.

Forensics were seen going in and out of the property throughout the day as investigations got underway.

Officers have also cordoned off part of the nearby Caledonian Canal as part of their inquiries.

Man’s death being treated as ‘unexplained’

Police have confirmed the man’s death is being treated as “unexplained” pending a post-mortem examination.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “Around 12.10am on Sunday, November 12, police were called to a property in the St Ninian Drive area of Inverness, following the sudden death of a 36-year-old man. The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination.

“Officers remain at the scene and additionally by the nearby Caledonian Canal, as inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

Residents reported a large police presence in the area, with multiple police vehicles parked at the scene.

This evening, a police van sits outside the property as officers stand guard.

More as we get it.