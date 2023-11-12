Off-duty Inverness police officer tackled armed man who then threatened to stab him

An off-duty Inverness police officer who leapt into action to apprehend an armed man has been recognised for his bravery.

PC Paul Phillips has been shortlisted for the Scottish Police Federation’s Individual Bravery Award.

PC Phillips was driving through Inverness with his young family when he passed an armed man.

Unbeknownst to him at the time, several members of the public had phoned the police to raise the alarm following concerns about his behaviour.

Without a second’s thought, PC Phillips leapt out of the vehicle and instructed his family to carry on driving and lock the doors.

Despite the accused threatening to stab him, PC Phillips continued to negotiate with the man until his colleagues arrived at the scene.

After a short time, the man was apprehended.

He continued to assist with the arrest process when other officers with public order kits had arrived.

PC Phillips is one of 20 nominees across five categories, including Team Bravery, Individual Bravery, Community Commitment, Unsung Hero and Cops’ Cop of the Year.

The award ceremony takes place in Edinburgh on November 23.

Scottish Police Federation Awards celebrate acts of bravery

David Threadgold, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “Our annual awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the individual and team acts of bravery and dedication to our communities that we see day in, day out in policing.

“We are incredibly proud of all our nominees, and while there can only be one winner in each category, we are grateful to each of them for their amazing achievements.

“Police officers continue to face unprecedented challenges, but these awards are an opportunity to pause and reflect on the fantastic work that they do.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell added: “I commend and thank all police officers and their families for their commitment to public service and offer my warmest congratulations to award nominees and recipients.”