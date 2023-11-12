Off-duty Inverness police officer tackled armed man who then threatened to stab him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Off-duty Inverness police officer tackled armed man who then threatened to stab him

PC Paul Phillips is one of 20 members of the blue light force nominated in the Scottish Police Federation’s annual awards.

By Michelle Henderson
Pictured is PC Paul Phillips.
PC Paul Phillips is being recognised for his bravery as he is nominated for an award. Image: Quantum Communications.

An off-duty Inverness police officer who leapt into action to apprehend an armed man has been recognised for his bravery.

PC Paul Phillips has been shortlisted for the Scottish Police Federation’s Individual Bravery Award.

PC Phillips was driving through Inverness with his young family when he passed an armed man.

Unbeknownst to him at the time, several members of the public had phoned the police to raise the alarm following concerns about his behaviour.

Burnett Road Police station in Inverness.
PC Paul Phillips is stationed in the Inverness area. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Without a second’s thought, PC Phillips leapt out of the vehicle and instructed his family to carry on driving and lock the doors.

Despite the accused threatening to stab him, PC Phillips continued to negotiate with the man until his colleagues arrived at the scene.

After a short time, the man was apprehended.

He continued to assist with the arrest process when other officers with public order kits had arrived.

PC Phillips is one of 20 nominees across five categories, including Team Bravery, Individual Bravery, Community Commitment, Unsung Hero and Cops’ Cop of the Year.

The award ceremony takes place in Edinburgh on November 23.

Scottish Police Federation Awards celebrate acts of bravery

David Threadgold, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “Our annual awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the individual and team acts of bravery and dedication to our communities that we see day in, day out in policing.

“We are incredibly proud of all our nominees, and while there can only be one winner in each category, we are grateful to each of them for their amazing achievements.

“Police officers continue to face unprecedented challenges, but these awards are an opportunity to pause and reflect on the fantastic work that they do.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell added: “I commend and thank all police officers and their families for their commitment to public service and offer my warmest congratulations to award nominees and recipients.”

Conversation