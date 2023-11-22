Go ahead for 400-house development at Milton of Leys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Go ahead for 400-house development at Milton of Leys

The project will include 200 affordable houses.

By John Ross
A view from Milton of Leys overlooking Inverness. Image SandyMcCook/DC Thomson
A view from Milton of Leys overlooking Inverness. Image SandyMcCook/DC Thomson

Plans for a major new housing development of up to 400 homes at Milton of Leys have been approved.

The project will include 200 affordable houses as well as business, commercial and community facilities.

Hazledene (Inverness) Ltd and the Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) submitted an application for planning permission in principle.

It has now been given the go ahead by Highland Council’s south planning applications committee.

Six-phase development

The development will be built in six phases on land south of the A9 Interchange previously earmarked for business use.

The application indicates a mix of detached and semi-detached houses, as well as flats, but details of the layout and design have to be finalised.

Plans also include a new road and shared foot and cycle path layout.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson welcomed the plans, with reservations about the impact on traffic and school rolls.

He said there is a shortage of housing, including affordable homes, with around 8,950 on the waiting list.

“It would not be my preferred place for housing but it appears it meets with many of the council’s own criteria.

“The bonus for the council and the community is we are getting a very large portion as affordable housing.”

The plan is for up to 400 homes, including 200 affordable houses

A report to the committee acknowledged impacts on the road network.

But it said: “The development site represents the last major allocation within the Inshes and Milton of Leys areas and provides opportunity to improve services and infrastructure for current residents and new vehicular parking, along with foul and surface water drainage infrastructure.”

The developers will have to help address school capacity measures, including an extension to Milton of Leys Primary.

It will also contribute to community facilities, school transport and new bus services.

The plans attracted three objections.

‘Woeful lack of commercial and community infrastructure’

Emma Roomes said the land is designated for commercial use: “It’s clearly a commercial plot and there’s no shortage of land planned for houses in this area.

“It is unethical to allow a change of use when there is such a woeful lack of commercial and community infrastructure and no shortage of planned housing.”

Clare Barber said housing will damage future commercial development opportunities needed in the area.

“It is already a huge housing area with extremely limited community infrastructure.

“This area needs retail and community amenities not 400 more houses.”

And Jean-Paul Kowaliski said the area should be kept for nature and future businesses.

A previous plan from property group Park Lane and HHA for 400 homes was submitted in February.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

