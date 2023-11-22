Go ahead for 400-house development at Milton of Leys

Plans for a major new housing development of up to 400 homes at Milton of Leys have been approved.

The project will include 200 affordable houses as well as business, commercial and community facilities.

Hazledene (Inverness) Ltd and the Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) submitted an application for planning permission in principle.

It has now been given the go ahead by Highland Council’s south planning applications committee.

Six-phase development

The development will be built in six phases on land south of the A9 Interchange previously earmarked for business use.

The application indicates a mix of detached and semi-detached houses, as well as flats, but details of the layout and design have to be finalised.

Plans also include a new road and shared foot and cycle path layout.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson welcomed the plans, with reservations about the impact on traffic and school rolls.

He said there is a shortage of housing, including affordable homes, with around 8,950 on the waiting list.

“It would not be my preferred place for housing but it appears it meets with many of the council’s own criteria.

“The bonus for the council and the community is we are getting a very large portion as affordable housing.”

A report to the committee acknowledged impacts on the road network.

But it said: “The development site represents the last major allocation within the Inshes and Milton of Leys areas and provides opportunity to improve services and infrastructure for current residents and new vehicular parking, along with foul and surface water drainage infrastructure.”

The developers will have to help address school capacity measures, including an extension to Milton of Leys Primary.

It will also contribute to community facilities, school transport and new bus services.

The plans attracted three objections.

‘Woeful lack of commercial and community infrastructure’

Emma Roomes said the land is designated for commercial use: “It’s clearly a commercial plot and there’s no shortage of land planned for houses in this area.

“It is unethical to allow a change of use when there is such a woeful lack of commercial and community infrastructure and no shortage of planned housing.”

Clare Barber said housing will damage future commercial development opportunities needed in the area.

“It is already a huge housing area with extremely limited community infrastructure.

“This area needs retail and community amenities not 400 more houses.”

And Jean-Paul Kowaliski said the area should be kept for nature and future businesses.

A previous plan from property group Park Lane and HHA for 400 homes was submitted in February.

