Aberdeen Burger King restaurants to give away free chicken fries for one day only

Burger King is giving away free chicken fries at all of their Aberdeen branches for one day only.

The fast food restaurant is offering free portions of the Doritos Chilli Heatwave-flavoured snacks on Friday.

To redeem, customers need to say “happy chicken fries day” at the counter or drive-thru.

The “pre-pay day treat” is available on a first come first serve basis, as only 500 (100 per restaurant) free portions of the Doritos Chilli Heatwave-flavoured chicken fries will be available.

Burger King has five restaurants in Aberdeen, with the ones at Berryden, Queens Links and Wellington Road all having drive-thrus.

The other two are located in the city centre, on Union Street and at Union Square respectively.

Earlier this month, Burger King launched kids meals for just £1, with five restaurants taking part across the north and north-east.

The burger joint also revealed plans to open a further 60 restaurants across the UK, with their locations yet to be announced.