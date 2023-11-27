Inverness apartment with four balconies offers spectacular views of the city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness apartment with four balconies offers spectacular views of the city centre

The property, which overlooks the River Ness, Inverness Castle and Ben Wyvis, is on the market for £325,000.

By Chris Cromar
Apartment 300's living room.
The apartment's living room has spectacular views, including of Ben Wyvis. Image: Galbraith Inverness.

Ever fancied living in the heart of Inverness, with incredible views from every window you look? Well, if you have £325,000 to spare then this is the property for you.

Apartment 300, which is part of the exclusive By The Bridge complex, is on the market is located on the corner of Bridge Street and Bank Street in Inverness city centre.

Outside of Apartment 300.
Apartment 300 – By the Bridge – is located in the heart of Inverness. Image: Galbraith Inverness.

The light filled executive semi-open plan property – which is located on the third floor of the building and measures 107 sq. metres – has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room.

The property was converted to its residential status in 2007.

View from Apartment 300's balcony.
What a great view from one of the four balconies. Image: Galbraith Inverness.

Four balconies allow plenty of exposure to the Highland air, with incredible views of the River Ness, Inverness Castle and the scenic countryside, including Ben Wyvis.

Apartment 300's living room.
The living room is very spacious and bright. Image: Galbraith Inverness.
Apartment 300's kitchen.
The flat’s kitchen is in the same room as the lounge. Image: Galbraith Inverness.

Estate agents describe the apartment as “tastefully decorated”, with the curtains made to measure from Anta fabric – which takes its inspiration from the Scottish landscape and seasons – included in the sale.

Apartment 300's master bedroom.
It is a modern master bedroom in the apartment. Image: Galbraith Inverness.

As well as this, most of the flat’s furniture is available to purchase under separate negotiation.

Apartment 300's second bedroom.
The second bedroom is also a good size. Image: Galbraith Inverness.

All floors within the building are serviced by a lift and it also has a designated parking space within the flat’s secure underground car park, which is accessed via Bank Lane.

Apartment 300's en suite.
Both of the property’s bathrooms are en suites. Image: Galbraith Inverness.

Located only 0.2 miles away from Inverness railway station, it is also a short walk away from Ness Island and close to Eden Court Theatre.

View from Apartment 300's balcony.
The River Ness can be seen from the apartment. Image: Galbraith Inverness.

To find out more, contact estate agents Galbraith Inverness on 01463 224 343 or via their website.

Conversation