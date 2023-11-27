Inverness apartment with four balconies offers spectacular views of the city centre

Ever fancied living in the heart of Inverness, with incredible views from every window you look? Well, if you have £325,000 to spare then this is the property for you.

Apartment 300, which is part of the exclusive By The Bridge complex, is on the market is located on the corner of Bridge Street and Bank Street in Inverness city centre.

The light filled executive semi-open plan property – which is located on the third floor of the building and measures 107 sq. metres – has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room.

The property was converted to its residential status in 2007.

Four balconies allow plenty of exposure to the Highland air, with incredible views of the River Ness, Inverness Castle and the scenic countryside, including Ben Wyvis.

Estate agents describe the apartment as “tastefully decorated”, with the curtains made to measure from Anta fabric – which takes its inspiration from the Scottish landscape and seasons – included in the sale.

As well as this, most of the flat’s furniture is available to purchase under separate negotiation.

All floors within the building are serviced by a lift and it also has a designated parking space within the flat’s secure underground car park, which is accessed via Bank Lane.

Located only 0.2 miles away from Inverness railway station, it is also a short walk away from Ness Island and close to Eden Court Theatre.

To find out more, contact estate agents Galbraith Inverness on 01463 224 343 or via their website.