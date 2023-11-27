‘It gives him purpose’: Supermarket superstar Stephen nominated for top award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It gives him purpose’: Supermarket superstar Stephen nominated for top award

Mr Brown works at Asda Bridge of Don in Aberdeen and always greets customers with a smile and friendly chat.

By Ross Hempseed
Stephen Brown (L) with store manager Grant McHardy. Image: Asda.
Stephen Brown (L) with store manager Grant McHardy. Image: Asda.

A dedicated Aberdeen Asda worker has been put up for a customer service award due to his “big smile” and “eagerness to help”.

Stephen Brown, 41, has worked at the Bridge of Don Middleton Park store for 21 years and has become a “real favourite” among his colleagues and customers.

Mr Brown has learning difficulties but this has not held him back, and he has now been recognised with a nomination for the Asda Service Superstar award.

His mum Janice, who takes him to and from work, said her son has become much more outgoing since joining the team at Asda.

She said: “The team at Asda Middleton Park always go above and beyond for Stephen – they’ve been fantastic. It’s great that everyone in Asda helps him and they are always looking out for him. They have been like that since he started there 21 years ago.

“He’s definitely more outgoing since he joined and his confidence has really grown too.

“He doesn’t mind which days he works, he just enjoys coming to Asda. It gives him a purpose.”

Asda worker always ‘comes out of work smiling’

Mr Brown – who also lives with dad, Tom, and brother, Stewart – left school at 18, going on to study at Aberdeen College where he learned social skills.

After college, Mr Brown told his mum and social worker about his dream of collecting trolleys at Asda, who just so happened to be looking for someone and so he applied and has been there ever since.

Having started out as a porter gathering trolleys from the car park, Mr Brown soon began suffering from seizures which meant he could no longer be outside along.

Management soon came to his aid and set him up with a job indoors, collecting baskets etc.

His mum added: “He feels that he’s helping. He always comes out of work smiling.

Bridge of Don Asda. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“On his 40th birthday last year he got a lot of gifts from colleagues and the management team, and he was fair chuffed. They think a lot of him.

“With him being there for such a long time he knows a lot of people. He’ll come home and say, such and such a person has been asking for you mum.”

‘Stephen is an integral part of Aberdeen team’

Asda Middleton Park store manager, Grant McHardy, said: “Stephen loves working for Asda because he has so many friends here and likes catching up with everyone.

“The best bit about the job for Stephen is getting the baskets for customers and clearing the coat hangers and tags during his shift and helping his team at front end, being as efficient as possible.

“He’s an integral part of the team, and all our colleagues and customers always look out for him when he’s working.

“He was delighted to be nominated for an Asda Service Superstar award for delivering great service.”

Huntly hero pays for stranded family’s petrol

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald, right, with Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray.
Aberdeen has new 'hub' for electricity transmission revamp
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months months.
Street attacker knocked man out and 'revealed his genitals'
Claudio Leoni
MS diagnosis spurs former chef to launch Bridge of Don home baking business
Image shows Des Cheyne on the left and the design for the proposed new Aldi shop in Macduff.
'It wasn't me': Falsely accused Banff businessman calls on council to unmask mystery Aldi…
'They now go into the ring expecting to win': The victorious Granite Fight Factory Muay Thai team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hard-hitting Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters' 'unheard of' medal haul
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An Aberdeenshire man has been convicted of 18 sickening offences against women, including rape and child sexual assault. Cameron Gardner, 32, was remanded after trial at the High Court in Dundee after a jury found him guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault on multiple occasions between June 2012 and May 2021 Picture shows; Cameron Gardner was convicted and remanded at the High Court in Dundee. The High Court in Dundee. Supplied by Paul Malik/DC Thomson Date; 24/11/2023
Aberdeenshire man guilty of raping women and sexually assaulting child
Snow in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.
Snow warning as temperatures to plummet to MINUS 8 across the north and north-east
Kintore wall sign
'Welcome to Kintore' signs split opinion as residents choose between four designs
North Anderson Drive collision.
Delays on North Anderson drive after two-vehicle crash
Picket line outside St Fergus gas terminal.
Strike under way at Shell's St Fergus gas plant

Conversation