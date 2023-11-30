Krispy Kreme hiring for new Inverness city centre store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Krispy Kreme hiring for new Inverness city centre store

Staff will get free doughnuts on their break!

By Bailey Moreton
Krispy Kreme hiring
The new Krispy Kreme doughnut shop set to open in Inverness has started hiring. Image: Shutterstock.

Krispy Kreme is on the search for staff for its new store in Inverness.

The American doughnut chain is set to open a branch in the city centre at 60 High Street.

Pay starts at £10.50 an hour for positions, and free doughnuts and hot drinks are  available to staff members when they are on their break.

A job listing says the store is looking for full and part-time store team members, adding that no experience is required.

Shifts vary and the number of hours ranges from four to 25.

Other benefits include an employee discount, a referral programme, store discount and  a free box of doughnuts “to enjoy with family and friends” if you have something to celebrate.

Bringing Krispy Kreme to the Highlands

While the doughnut chain is ubiquitous in the US, it has been steadily growing in Scotland in recent years.

Back in October, a Krispy Kreme counter opened at Tesco Inshes.

A number of other outlets are open across the North of Scotland, including a stand in Union Square in Aberdeen and counters in supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

The Inverness store is set to open in a site previously occupied by Royal Bank of Scotland, which has lain empty for about five years.

Krispy Kreme hiring inverness
An amended drawing of the proposed new sign for the Krispy Kreme store in Inverness. Image: Highland Council.

Planning permission has been submitted to the Highland Council for signage reading ‘Krispy Kreme’ to be installed above the door.

Scottish architecture firm WD Harley, on behalf of Krispy Kreme, have been seeking permission to display the company’s green, red and white branding outside the store.

Krispy Kreme planning to bring its sweet treats to Inverness High Street

Conversation