Krispy Kreme hiring for new Inverness city centre store

Krispy Kreme is on the search for staff for its new store in Inverness.

The American doughnut chain is set to open a branch in the city centre at 60 High Street.

Pay starts at £10.50 an hour for positions, and free doughnuts and hot drinks are available to staff members when they are on their break.

A job listing says the store is looking for full and part-time store team members, adding that no experience is required.

Shifts vary and the number of hours ranges from four to 25.

Other benefits include an employee discount, a referral programme, store discount and a free box of doughnuts “to enjoy with family and friends” if you have something to celebrate.

Bringing Krispy Kreme to the Highlands

While the doughnut chain is ubiquitous in the US, it has been steadily growing in Scotland in recent years.

Back in October, a Krispy Kreme counter opened at Tesco Inshes.

A number of other outlets are open across the North of Scotland, including a stand in Union Square in Aberdeen and counters in supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

The Inverness store is set to open in a site previously occupied by Royal Bank of Scotland, which has lain empty for about five years.

Planning permission has been submitted to the Highland Council for signage reading ‘Krispy Kreme’ to be installed above the door.

Scottish architecture firm WD Harley, on behalf of Krispy Kreme, have been seeking permission to display the company’s green, red and white branding outside the store.