Inverness 16-year-old boy reported missing from Inverness found Police have confirmed 16-year-old Aidan Ross has been found. By Michelle Henderson December 9 2023, 3.55pm Share 16-year-old boy reported missing from Inverness found Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6285676/teenager-reported-missing-from-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. A teenage boy reported missing from the Inverness area has been found. Aidan Ross was last seen at noon on Friday in the Merkinch area of the city. Police issued an appeal for information as concerns grew for the missing 16-year-old. This afternoon, officers have confirmed Aiden has been traced.
Conversation