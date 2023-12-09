16-year-old boy reported missing from Inverness found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

16-year-old boy reported missing from Inverness found

Police have confirmed 16-year-old Aidan Ross has been found.

By Michelle Henderson
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

A teenage boy reported missing from the Inverness area has been found.

Aidan Ross was last seen at noon on Friday in the Merkinch area of the city.

Police issued an appeal for information as concerns grew for the missing 16-year-old.

This afternoon, officers have confirmed Aiden has been traced.

More from Inverness

Pictures of Skipinnish and Malcolm Jones performing on stage.
Runrig guitarist to star at Skipinnish anniversary concert in Inverness
Charleston Academy in Inverness.
'The Highlands deserves more': Councillors call for emergency status over state of region's schools
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
Safety concerns over Caley Thistle's battery storage plans
Bucksburn Recycling Centre.
All the festive opening times of recycling centres in the north and north-east
David Stewart discovered nurse Flora Ferguson received a grant to buy a motorbike under the new health scheme
Biker nurses and minimum wage for doctors: How the Highlands were way ahead of…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A German tourist who had denied killing his girlfriend by driving dangerously on the wrong side of the A82 has halted his crash trial by pleading guilty to a less serious offence. Proceedings against Gerrit Reickmann took an unexpected twist on the second day of a jury hearing evidence at the High Court in Inverness. Jurors had already watched a video of the 30-year-old's police interview following the deadly two-car collision between his hired Blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV. Reickmann's girlfriend, 24-year-old Melina Rosa P?prer from L?neburg in Germany, died in the horrific smash near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, on October 12 2020. On Thursday, Reickmann, of?Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, admitted to an amended charge of causing serious injury and death by careless driving Picture shows; Deceased Melina Rosa P?prer and her killer-driver boyfriend Geritt Reichman. N/A. Supplied by Instagram (people)/DC Thomson (crash) Date; Unknown
Careless A82 driver killed girlfriend on couple's first-ever holiday
Marian Byalov. Image: Facebook
Stonehaven family woken by 3am snoring stranger in their living room
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A driver who survived a deadly two-car crash on the A82 has told a jury she 'knew it was going to be bad' moments before the impact. Catherine Bruce, 59, told a jury that she saw 'a flash' as a blue Citroen C3 on the wrong side of the road coming towards her grey Honda CRV. Geritt Reickmann, of Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, is on trial at the High Court in Inverness, where he denies causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. His passenger, Melina Rosa P?prer from Germany, died following the horrific smash on the A82 near Borlum Farm in the Drumnadrochit area on October 12 2020 Picture shows; Melina Rosa P?prer was killed in the crash on the A82 near Drumnadrochit . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
A82 crash survivor tells trial she saw a 'flash' and 'knew it was going…
Thorntons' new team in Inverness with managing partner Lesley Larg. In the back row, l-r, are Krysty Steele, Yasmin Myles, Anna Macleod-Adams, Lucy Bird and Elisa Miller. In the front row, l-r, are Paul Adams, John Smart, Ewan Miller, Ms Larg, Jennifer Callaghan and Hazel MacGillivray.
10 Inverness-based lawyers flit same firm to join newcomer Thorntons
We've got all the pics from the Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness: Don't miss our eight-page picture special supplement

Conversation