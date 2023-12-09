Highland League results: Formartine United beat Brechin City

Formartine United beat Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City 4-3 in a classic at North Lodge Park.

In tricky underfoot conditions as a result of heavy rain both sides served up a terrific contest with the home side prevailing thanks to goals from Marc Lawrence, Julian Wade, Graeme Rodger and Adam Emslie.

Ewan Loudon netted a brace for the Hedgemen, with trialist Sean Hastie also on target.

With leaders Banks o’ Dee out of action the Angus side missed the chance to return to the top of the table after their second successive defeat.

Formartine – who finished with 10 men after Rhys Thomas’ late red card – move up to third in the division after recording their first league win since November 4.

Early action

Brechin took the lead in the 10th minute in spectacular fashion as Loudon lashed a superb right foot shot into the top left corner from 25 yards.

Just after the 20-minute mark there was a moment of alarm for the visitors as Formartine captain Graeme Rodger beat goalkeeper Lenny Wilson to a ball in behind.

But as Wilson scrambled to get back, Rodger’s ball across goal was cleared and Adam Emslie shot wide with the follow-up.

Midway through the first period Liam Duell burst through on goal but United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald made a good block.

Just after the half hour mark Formartine restored parity. Adam Emslie got free on the right flank and crossed to the back post, Lawrence controlled and cut onto his right foot with his shot deflected past the helpless Wilson into the left corner.

In the 35th minute the home side took the lead. Dylan Lobban’s initial effort from 12 yards forced a fine save from Wilson, but the on-loan Aberdeen midfielder retrieved the loose ball ahead of the custodian and found Scott Lisle.

His shot was blocked on the line, but Wade slid in to force the ball into the net.

In the 43rd minute Formartine made it three with Wade heading down Lobban’s cross from the left for Rodger inside the box and he delivered a composed finish into the bottom left corner.

In first half stoppage time it almost got even better for United with Rodger rifling narrowly over from 20 yards from a Wade cutback.

Visitors pull one back

Brechin boss Gavin Price introduced Ewan Murray and Michael McArthur at half-time and within four minutes of the restart they Hedgemen pulled a goal back.

Marc Scott’s cross from the right found Loudon, who bulleted home a header.

The Hedgemen were hunting for an equaliser and Macdonald made an excellent save to repel Grady McGrath’s effort from 12 yards after he’d been picked out by Fraser MacLeod’s low corner.

However, on 62 minutes Formartine moved two goals ahead again.

A poor back pass to Wilson on the right edge of the area was intercepted by Wade and although his attempt was blocked by the custodian the ball was worked back to Emslie who curled a fine shot into the top left corner of the unguarded net.

Brechin weren’t finished and set up a grandstand finish by notching their third on 79 minutes.

Another Scott cross from the right was finished by substitute Sean Hastie from close range.

Despite Brechin pressure Formartine held out, although they lost Thomas in the fifth minute of stoppage time after he received a second yellow card from referee Lewis Brown for scything down Fraser MacLeod.

Other Highland League scores

Forres Mechanics earned their first league win since August 19 by defeating Strathspey Thistle 2-0 in the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park courtesy of goals from Ethan Cairns and Shaun Morrison in the first half.

Colin Charlesworth’s first game in charge of Huntly was a thrilling 4-4 draw with Rothes.

The Speysiders made a fast start at Christie Park with Gary Kerr and Jake Thomson putting them two up before Lewis Crosbie pulled one back for the Black and Golds.

Michael Finnis’ penalty then restored Rothes’ two-goal lead only for Angus Grant and Andy Hunter to level the contest with quick strikes either side of half-time.

Grant’s second made it 4-3 to Huntly only for Finnis to strike again and earn Rothes a point.

Scott Barbour equalled Michael Stephen as Fraserburgh’s record goalscorer, netting his 237th for the Broch as they defeated Lossiemouth 1-0 at Grant Park.

Keith beat Deveronvale 3-2 at Kynoch Park. Kieran Yeats, Connor Killoh and Matthew Tough netted for the Maroons with Jack Mitchell and Cameron Angus pulling goals back for the Banffers.

Turriff United defeated Inverurie Locos 4-1 at Harlaw Park. Turra striker Ewan Clark was sent off early on following an altercation with Locos goalkeeper John Farquhar.

But then it was the 10 men who took the lead through Liam Strachan. However, the Railwaymen also lost a man with Thomas Reid dismissed shortly before the break.

Myles Gaffney equalised for Inverurie, but Callan Gray, Reece McKeown and Strachan won it for United.

The 2pm kick-off between Buckie Thistle and Clachnacuddin at Victoria Park, Brora Rangers v Nairn County at Dudgeon Park and Wick Academy v Banks o’ Dee at Harmsworth Park were all postponed.