Delays at Munlochy junction after crews extinguish car fire

A car fire on the A9 has caused delays for commuters leaving Inverness.

Fire crews were called about a car on fire near the Munlochy junction on the A9 at around 2:54pm on Monday, December 11.

Nobody was in the car when the fire crews arrived, with one appliance able to put out the fire safely.

The scene was then handed over to police and recovery of the car was arranged.

According to a Police Scotland spokesperson, the A9 was only briefly closed as of around 4:15pm Monday afternoon.

They added: “One lane has been back open since around 3.30pm and the other is expected to be clear shortly.”

Google Maps showed traffic was slow moving across the Kessock Bridge on Monday at around 4:15pm headed out of Inverness.