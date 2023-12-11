Delays at Munlochy junction after crews extinguish car fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Delays at Munlochy junction after crews extinguish car fire

Emergency crews attend scene of blaze on A9 junction.

By Bailey Moreton
Traffic passing the Munlochy Junction turn off in the evening light.
Traffic may be moving slightly slower past the Munlochy junction this evening after a car was spotted on fire Monday afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A car fire on the A9 has caused delays for commuters leaving Inverness.

Fire crews were called about a car on fire near the Munlochy junction on the A9 at around 2:54pm on Monday, December 11.

Nobody was in the car when the fire crews arrived, with one appliance able to put out the fire safely.

The scene was then handed over to police and recovery of the car was arranged.

According to a Police Scotland spokesperson, the A9 was only briefly closed as of around 4:15pm Monday afternoon.

They added: “One lane has been back open since around 3.30pm and the other is expected to be clear shortly.”

Lights from the Kessock Bridge reflect in the water below in the evening.
Traffic was slow moving on the A9 out of Inverness on Monday afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Google Maps showed traffic was slow moving across the Kessock Bridge on Monday at around 4:15pm headed out of Inverness.

