Home News Inverness

‘I left home at 3:40am’: Customers flock to Next shops in Inverness as sales kick-off

Bargain hunters waited outside the Next store at Inverness Retail Park before its doors opened at 6am.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Next sale started in store earlier this morning in Inverness. Picture shows Melanie Jones, Next assistant manager at Eastgate shopping centre. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Next sale started in store earlier this morning in Inverness. Picture shows Melanie Jones, Next assistant manager at Eastgate shopping centre. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Around 150 customers were waiting outside the Next shop at the Retail Park in Inverness just before the store opened at 6am for its famous ‘Boxing Day’ sale.

Invernessians and people from across the Highlands set early alarms so they could fill their bags with the best bargains.

Store Manager George Kitson told the P&J that today was the busiest morning for Boxing Day sales since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “For the past two years we have been closed on Boxing Day, starting the sales on December 27, and the numbers have been the same.

Around 150 people waited outside the Next shop at Inverness Retail Park before it opened its doors at 6am. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We had around 150 people waiting outside before we opened, and we’ll probably see around 2,000 customers today.”

Mr Kitson highlighted the loyalty of some customers: “The first 30 people in the queue are the same every year.”

Next manager George Kitson said that today’s Boxing Day sale morning was the busiest since before the covid-19 pandemic. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He explained that although most people come from Inverness and the Black Isle, they get shoppers from all over the UK.

“The last woman I served was from Devon,” he said.

Customers drove for hours overnight to make it to the start of Next sales

Some customers are so passionate about Next sales that they drove overnight to be among the first ones at the store.

Sandra Pozorski describes herself as “absolutely crazy,” as she drove all the way from Janetstown, near Thurso, to make it to the store by 6am.

“I woke up at 3am, had a cup of tea and hit the road at 3:40am for a two-and-a-half-hour drive.”

“I got here just before 6am, so I skipped the queue; it was perfect timing,” she said with a big smile.

Sandra Pozorski woke up at 3am and drove all the way from Thurso to make the most of Next sales. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

At around 8:15am, the 57-year-old had just left her first load of clothing in the car and was back in the shop for her second sales hunt.

She explained: “I have already spent £240, which will be around £300 at the end of the day, that’s my shopping for the year.

“I’m getting Christmas and birthday presents for next year, I like Next clothes because of their quality, and you cannot beat a 50% discount.”

Meanwhile, mum-of-one Hollie Bannerman, from Alness, arrived at the store at around 8am to buy clothes for her one-year-old daughter Rosie.

The 29-year-old said: “My partner works offshore and comes back today, so it was perfect timing to come to the shop before picking him up.

She said that there were no presents for her or her partner, as everything she was buying was for their little one.

Hollie Bannerman bought many clothes for her daughter Rosie. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I’m getting clothes for Rosie for the next two years, including jumpers, Christmas and birthday clothes.”

Quieter morning for Next shop at Inverness Eastgate Shopping Centre

The large crowds at the retail park contrasted with a much calmer scene at the Next shop in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Assistant Manager Melodie Jones told the P&J there were only eight people waiting outside the door before they opened.

“We opened at 7am so customers often go to the store at the retail park first and then head to this one,” she explained.

The start of the sales at the Next store at the Eastgate Shopping Centre was much quieter than the kick-off at Inverness Retail Park. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, Ms Jones added that it will get busier throughout the day: “It usually picks up from 10am; we’ll probably get today at least 50% more customers than on any other day.

Nevertheless, she told the P&J that queues were much bigger in the past.

“Around eight years ago, the queue would start outside the store and reach the street.

“It has now become much quieter, probably because of online shopping and the cost-of-living crisis.”

