Changes to Elgin Next store, goodbye to Moray Golf Club shop and the end for Fife Keith Pavilion

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications to Moray Council.

Army bosses have been given permission to make some minor changes to already approved plans to build a new accommodation building at Kinloss Barracks.

Moray Golf Club will say goodbye to their shop to make way for a new one.

Meanwhile, the end is near for the Fife Keith Pavilion as the local authority seek to demolish it for safety reasons.

First, let’s take a look at proposed changes to the Elgin Next store.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Elgin Next store changes

Next want to carry out £50,000 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to a building warrant, new signs and alterations to the shop floor are sought for the store at unit 2B at Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road.

SOCOTEC Building Control Limited is representing the retail agents in the application.

The Press and Journal did approach the firm for more details about the changes.

But so far, they haven’t responded.

APPROVED: Changes to new accommodation at Kinloss Barracks

Last year, planning officers approved the construction of a three-storey accommodation block and car park as part of a major accommodation revamp at Kinloss Barracks.

Arcadie represented the Ministry of Defence in the application which also includes the demolition of Building Seven.

Construction is yet to start.

What changes will they make to Kinloss accommodation?

Now bosses will make some minor changes to the already approved plans.

These include relocating the associated foul pumping stations, adding smoke vent to the external staircase and roof pop-up of Building Two.

What is the background to the plans?

Last year, armed forces minister James Heappey revealed £25 million of capital investment would be spent on the single living accommodation at Kinloss before 2025.

Army chiefs plan to spend the money creating 350 new or revamped junior bed spaces at the former RAF base, as well as upgrading officer and sergeants accommodation.

Fife Keith Pavilion faces demolition for safety reasons

Moray Council is seeking to demolish the Fife Park pavilion in Keith.

Last Friday, a building warrant request was submitted by the local authority to tear down the building which hasn’t been used for the last five years.

According to the application, the work will cost around £50,000.

Last chance saloon

In January, an urgent call was issued for a community group to come forward and take on the responsibility of the building or it would face demolition.

The local authority was also prepared to spent up to £35,000 on pavilion repairs if a group stepped forward.

However now the council has revealed they received “no sustainable interest” to save the building.

Therefore it will be teared down due to the dangerous condition of the roof.

APPROVED: Shop at Moray Golf Club will be demolished

Moray Golf Club’s shop will be demolished to make way for a new one to grow the business and its reputation as a championship course.

The club on Stotfield Road in Lossiemouth has been granted permission to tear down the shop and replace it with a single storey new shop.

CM Design represented the course in the application.

Earlier this week, Vice Captain Chris Pastakia revealed when the course is aiming to open the new club shop.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk