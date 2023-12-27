Rangers v Ross County postponed as Staggies caught up in A9 Storm Gerrit travel chaos

Ross County’s Scottish Premiership match against Rangers at Ibrox has been postponed after the Staggies were caught up in huge travel problems on the A9.

Derek Adams’ side had been making the journey to Glasgow on the A9 which has now been closed in two places.

Chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson had also been caught up in the disruption on the journey south from the Highlands.

Police Scotland put out an appeal at mid-day urging people to avoid travelling on the A9, due to challenging conditions in the Dalwhinnie and Drumochter areas.

The road has since been closed between Dunkeld and Ballinluig due to flooding.

NEW❗ ⌚13:10 🛣️ #A9 Ballinluig ⛔ Now CLOSED in both directions between Dunkeld and Ballinluig due to flooding ⛔ The carriageway also remains CLOSED in both directions at Dalnaspidal due to adverse weather conditions Please avoid the #A9 where possible @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/z3nwRT8qu4 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 27, 2023

At 1.15pm, County confirmed the decision had been taken to postpone the match following consultation with Police Scotland.

Following consultation with Police Scotland regarding today’s weather conditions on the A9, this evening’s match against Rangers has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/BMdbVXxCdj — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) December 27, 2023

The Ibrox club confirmed the playing surface was in good condition, but adverse weather conditions prevented the Staggies from reaching Glasgow.

Rangers can confirm this evening’s Scottish Premiership fixture with Ross County has been postponed. Despite the Ibrox playing surface being in good condition and ready to host the match, adverse weather conditions on the A9 means our visitors have been unable to reach Glasgow. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 27, 2023

Storm Gerrit has caused widespread travel disruption with snow, heavy rain and strong winds causing havoc.

Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place with up to three inches of rain and six inches of snow falling in some parts of the country.

Update #A9 A9 at Drumochter still got heavy Snow, Traffic at standstill, A9 Closed at Drumochter, Resources trying to clear snow #DriveSafe @trafficscotland pic.twitter.com/H3ZQUgf2MP — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) December 27, 2023

It is a second successive postponement for the Staggies, after Saturday’s meeting with Hibernian was called off due to Victoria Park failing a pitch inspection.

It is now the fifth call-off the Staggies have suffered already this season.

Adams’ side, who have not played since December 17, are now due to return to action against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.