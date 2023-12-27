Rangers v Ross County postponed as Staggies caught up in A9 Storm Gerrit travel chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers v Ross County postponed as Staggies caught up in A9 Storm Gerrit travel chaos

Derek Adams’ side had been making the journey to Glasgow on the A9 which has been badly affected by heavy snow.

By Danny Law
Traffic at standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards.
Traffic at standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards. Image: Traffic Scotland.

Ross County’s Scottish Premiership match against Rangers at Ibrox has been postponed after the Staggies were caught up in huge travel problems on the A9.

Derek Adams’ side had been making the journey to Glasgow on the A9 which has now been closed in two places.

Chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson had also been caught up in the disruption on the journey south from the Highlands.

Police Scotland put out an appeal at mid-day urging people to avoid travelling on the A9, due to challenging conditions in the Dalwhinnie and Drumochter areas.

The road has since been closed between Dunkeld and Ballinluig due to flooding.

At 1.15pm, County confirmed the decision had been taken to postpone the match following consultation with Police Scotland.

The Ibrox club confirmed the playing surface was in good condition, but adverse weather conditions prevented the Staggies from reaching Glasgow.

Storm Gerrit has caused widespread travel disruption with snow, heavy rain and strong winds causing havoc.

Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place with up to three inches of rain and six inches of snow falling in some parts of the country.

It is a second successive postponement for the Staggies, after Saturday’s meeting with Hibernian was called off due to Victoria Park failing a pitch inspection.

It is now the fifth call-off the Staggies have suffered already this season.

Adams’ side, who have not played since December 17, are now due to return to action against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

