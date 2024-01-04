Inverness Fire crews race to extinguish house fire in Inverness Crews got the call at around 6am on Thursday morning. By Ross Hempseed January 4 2024, 8.51am Share Fire crews race to extinguish house fire in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6316187/inverness-house-fire/ Copy Link Image: DC Thomson. Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a house fire in Inverness. The alarm was raised at just before 6am this morning with five appliances deployed to the scene at a property on on St Valery Avenue in the city. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also dispatched a height vehicle and water carrier to assist crews as they battled the fire. A spokeswoman for the service said the fire was been extinguished and crews will remain on scene to look out for any hotspots that may occur. It is understood all occupants of the property were evacuated safely.