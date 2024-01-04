Fire crews race to extinguish house fire in Inverness

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a house fire in Inverness.

The alarm was raised at just before 6am this morning with five appliances deployed to the scene at a property on on St Valery Avenue in the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also dispatched a height vehicle and water carrier to assist crews as they battled the fire.

A spokeswoman for the service said the fire was been extinguished and crews will remain on scene to look out for any hotspots that may occur.

It is understood all occupants of the property were evacuated safely.