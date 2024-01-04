Why it’s time to leave the past behind and embrace automation in finance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Why it’s time to leave the past behind and embrace automation in finance

Do you really know how well your business is performing?

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
Business person typing on laptop.
Hutcheon Mearns uses Power BI to provide real-time data and accurate information for clients.

Making smart business decisions often comes down to information. Do you have the right data at the right time to be able to identify trends, opportunities and challenges?

Of course, there are lots of ways to gather that information, from more traditional methods to innovative tools and technologies.

So what method of information gathering and reporting is right for your business?

Tradition versus innovation in financial reporting

Claire Clark, a Chartered Accountant and managing director of specialists at financial services firm Hutcheon Mearns, said: “Accuracy of information is important, but also, the timeliness is important too. If you get financial information too late it is hard to react and make meaningful changes.”

Hutcheon Mearns has developed several service lines to help its clients with financial reporting.

Claire explained: “We have a range of ways to help our clients meet their compliance and audit deadlines.

“It could be our outsourced finance team who can take care of all roles and responsibilities of an accounting department, or our unique team of specialist interims who can provide expert support for a specific finance project or time period.”

But Claire is also passionate about encouraging businesses to consider new ways of doing things, by embracing the power of automation and new technology.

After all, that could be just the competitive edge needed to see a business succeed.

Create more time for decision-making with automation

Business person presenting their Hutcheon Mearns financial reporting results to colleagues.
Automation can help businesses deliver timely and accurate financial reporting.

Claire explained: “Performance has always been a question for businesses and accurate and timely financial information has always been important, but what’s evolving is the solutions.

“There are a lot of manual processes in accounting that are Excel-based. If we automate those, we enable our clients to access their financial information in a more innovative and time-saving way.

“And if it’s quicker to prepare financial information, you can spend that extra time analysing the information, identifying areas that aren’t performing as expected and taking corrective action.”

That’s exactly what Hutcheon Mearns’ Insights team is all about.

They use Power BI to provide real-time data and accurate information for clients, not just on finances but also for operational KPIs.

Turning financial information into a business forecast

The right Power BI set-up essentially means quick and accurate reporting on historical business performance, all in a user-friendly format.

Claire added: “Our Insights team can extract data from various systems to create a data model (people often talk of a data lake or cube) and then deliver it to users via dashboards in a useful and user-friendly way.

But Hutcheon Mearns can also pull historical information into a forecasting model that’s ideal for considering how your business is likely to perform in the coming year and if there are any pinch points that can be addressed early.

Claire said: “Our advisory team does a lot of financial modelling, because that’s a key component of a deal process. But Insights can add an innovative approach to this by extracting the historical data directly from the accounting system, so you can start thinking ‘what does this mean for our future?’.”

How Hutcheon Mearns can help with financial reporting

So, where does your business stand when it comes to financial information? Are you on track with your accounts and audits?

Or, are you in thick of it right now with year-end reporting and struggling?

The good news is, Hutcheon Mearns has solutions and experiences to help at all levels, from traditional financial reporting to more dynamic solutions like Power BI.

Find out more about the services on offer at Hutcheon Mearns.

More from Business

A branch of Next on Oxford Street, central London. The boss of retail giant Next has said attacks on container ships in the Red Sea are set to delay stock deliveries and impact sales if they continue to disrupt the vital Suez Canal shipping route.
Next boss cautions over stock delays from Red Sea attacks
Topps said that sales to homeowners had dropped off more than those to builders (Topps Tiles/PA)
Topps Tiles shares slide after cautious consumers hit revenue
Hutcheon Mearns uses Power BI to provide real-time data and accurate information for clients.
Work taking shape to transform Coleburn Distillery into whisky resort as summer opening targeted…
Next has hiked its profit outlook for the fifth time this year (Ian West/PA)
Next raises profit outlook after better-than-forecast festive trading
JD said that it had been hit by increased promotions in the sector (Steve Paston/PA)
JD Sports hit as weary customers flock to sale prices
Hutcheon Mearns uses Power BI to provide real-time data and accurate information for clients.
Lerwick Port chief hails Rosebank hub investment as 'huge boost' for Shetland
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: New oil and gas projects don't mean us backsliding on green energy
The UK’s consumption of forest-risk commodities is unsustainable, MPs have warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
UK consumption putting enormous pressure on world’s forests, MPs warn
Junior doctors in England are on strike for six days (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunak faces calls to act on pledge to cut waiting lists as strike action…
The number of battery electric vehicles on UK roads is expected to hit one million this month, according to new analysis (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicles to hit one million mark this month