Inverness Man arrested after Inverness disturbance as 41-year-old taken to hospital Emergency services were called to Mackintosh Road near Raigmore Hospital on Sunday morning. By Ross Hempseed January 14 2024, 5.16pm Man arrested after Inverness disturbance as 41-year-old taken to hospital Police presence at Mackintosh Road. Image: Facebook. A man has been arrested while another has been taken to hospital following a disturbance in Mackintosh Road in Inverness. The incident happened at around 8.30am this morning with police and ambulance crews being called to the scene. Police confirmed there had been a disturbance at a property. Images show several police vehicles in the area where Chatten Avenue and Mackintosh Road meet, while officers have been patrolling the area most of the day. 41-year-old man in hospital Following the incident a 41-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital, while another man has been arrested. A police spokeswoman said: "Around 8.25am on Sunday, January 14, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Mackintosh Road, Inverness. "Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, for treatment. "A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing. "A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."