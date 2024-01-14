Man arrested after Inverness disturbance as 41-year-old taken to hospital

A man has been arrested while another has been taken to hospital following a disturbance in Mackintosh Road in Inverness.

The incident happened at around 8.30am this morning with police and ambulance crews being called to the scene.

Police confirmed there had been a disturbance at a property.

Images show several police vehicles in the area where Chatten Avenue and Mackintosh Road meet, while officers have been patrolling the area most of the day.

41-year-old man in hospital

Following the incident a 41-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital, while another man has been arrested.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.25am on Sunday, January 14, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Mackintosh Road, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, for treatment.

“A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”