Caley Thistle confirm departure of David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan

Caley Thistle have confirmed the departure of David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan.

Canada international Wotherspoon scored five goals in 11 appearances for the Caley Jags since moving to the club on a short-term deal in October.

The former St Johnstone attacking midfielder, 33, is set to complete a move to Championship leaders Dundee United.

During his short time in Inverness, Wotherspoon was named Championship player of the month for November.

Sheridan, 34, made 10 appearances for Caley Thistle with his only start in a 2-0 Scottish Cup win against Cowdenbeath in November.

In a statement confirming Wotherspoon and Sheridan’s departure, Caley Thistle thanked both players for their contributions during their short time in Inverness.