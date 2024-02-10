Two women attacked with ‘unknown substance’ in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Two women attacked with ‘unknown substance’ in Inverness

Police said they were investigating the incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Louise Glen
Women attacked in Inverness with 'unknown substance'
Two women were attacked with an 'unknown substance' in Merkinch in Inverness last night. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been arrested after two women were covered with an “unknown substance” in an attack in the Merkinch area of Inverness last night.

The incident happened at 12.15am on Grant Street – and there are reports of eight emergency vehicles attending at the scene.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested, and released pending further inquiries.

Two women, aged 36 and 40, were checked over by paramedics at the scene near the Black Bridge.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

They have launched an investigation, and it is understood samples of the substance have been sent for testing.

Police incident in Merkinch, Invernesss.
Police were called to an incident in Merkinch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Due to the nature of the incident, police, ambulance, paramedics and specialist support vehicles were called to the area.

‘Unknown substance thrown at women’

Eyewitnesses describe a controlled area being placed around the two women.

It is unknown if the women knew their attacker.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15 am on Saturday February 10, we were called to a report of two women having an unknown substance thrown at them in Grant Street, Inverness.

“The women, aged 36 and 40, were checked at the scene by paramedics and there are no reported injuries.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

A post on social media, in the Merkinch and South Kessock News and Views page, read: “Eight police cars response past the Black Bridge due to unknown liquid was thrown at a couple on Friday night.

“Police forensics are currently analysing the liquid, currently being treated as serious.”

The attack comes in the wake of a major manhunt in London after a woman and her two young children, and three other people, had acid thrown over them.

Police warned that a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack, Abdul Shokoor Ezedi should not be approached and anyone who sees him should call 999.

For the past week, police in London have searched for the attacker, and yesterday said they believed Ezedi may have thrown himself into the River Thames.

More from Inverness

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Morning Field Place Picture shows; Locator of Morning Field Place. Morning Field Place. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
'Childish' Inverness nightmare neighbour returns to court to hear sentence
The Shoe Zone store in Inverness will close soon. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
‘Our High Streets are dying’: People react to Shoe Zone closure in Inverness
CR0046845 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Calum Maclean is an architect and author of 'The Architecture of Inverness' photographed on Bridge Street, Inverness with the controversial concrete buildings while forming a backdrop is Inverness Castle. 2nd February. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Bridge Street buildings: The biggest eyesores in Inverness or a misunderstood part of the…
Dog parties are coming to Aberdeen and Inverness next month. Image: Pawsome Parties
Parties for cockapoos, dachshunds and spaniels coming to Aberdeen, Huntly and Inverness
Inverness Sheriff Court
Elgin man who throttled partner branded 'a danger to women'
Collage of Highland Council HQ and a council tax bill.
The Inverness and Highland addresses that have the highest council tax debt
The Black Isle Brewery will relocate to Inverness
Black Isle Brewery's plans to move to bigger site in Inverness approved
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
'A historic day': Caley Thistle scores narrow victory for battery storage plan
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. One of Warren Maclean's victims was just eight years old when she was grabbed in a park behind St Valery Avenue in Inverness. Picture shows; One of Warren Maclean's victims was just eight years old when she was grabbed in a park behind St Valery Avenue in Inverness.. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Dangerous serial child sex attacker who targeted victims in playparks jailed for three years
Car in EV charging hub at Raigmore Hospital
Solar-powered electric vehicle charging hub opens at Raigmore Hospital