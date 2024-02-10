Two women attacked with ‘unknown substance’ in Inverness

A man has been arrested after two women were covered with an “unknown substance” in an attack in the Merkinch area of Inverness last night.

The incident happened at 12.15am on Grant Street – and there are reports of eight emergency vehicles attending at the scene.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested, and released pending further inquiries.

Two women, aged 36 and 40, were checked over by paramedics at the scene near the Black Bridge.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

They have launched an investigation, and it is understood samples of the substance have been sent for testing.

Due to the nature of the incident, police, ambulance, paramedics and specialist support vehicles were called to the area.

‘Unknown substance thrown at women’

Eyewitnesses describe a controlled area being placed around the two women.

It is unknown if the women knew their attacker.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15 am on Saturday February 10, we were called to a report of two women having an unknown substance thrown at them in Grant Street, Inverness.

“The women, aged 36 and 40, were checked at the scene by paramedics and there are no reported injuries.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

A post on social media, in the Merkinch and South Kessock News and Views page, read: “Eight police cars response past the Black Bridge due to unknown liquid was thrown at a couple on Friday night.

“Police forensics are currently analysing the liquid, currently being treated as serious.”

The attack comes in the wake of a major manhunt in London after a woman and her two young children, and three other people, had acid thrown over them.

Police warned that a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack, Abdul Shokoor Ezedi should not be approached and anyone who sees him should call 999.

For the past week, police in London have searched for the attacker, and yesterday said they believed Ezedi may have thrown himself into the River Thames.