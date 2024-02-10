Galloway cattle grow in popularity ahead of annual sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Galloway cattle grow in popularity ahead of annual sale

There has been a strong market demand for high quality Galloway beef and growing interest for low input breeds.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Galloway Cattle Society's annual spring show and sale takes place in Castle Douglas next week.
The Galloway Cattle Society's annual spring show and sale takes place in Castle Douglas next week.

Growing demand for Galloway cattle has resulted in the breed being removed from Defra’s UK Breed at Risk Register (UK BAR) with registrations up 12% over the last year.

The UK BAR is a list of native livestock breeds considered to be at particular risk and the Galloways fell into this category after registered breeding females dropped below 3,000 in 2017.

However, the society is pleased to announce that there has been increased demand for the breed.

This is thought to be driven by a combination of strong market demand for high quality Galloway beef and growing interest for low input breeds.

Registrations up 12% on the year

Dorothy Goldie, breed secretary of the Galloway Cattle Society said: “While registrations of Galloway cattle never fell much below the 3,000 breeding females threshold, we are pleased that the breed is seeing stable and sustained growth, and the past year has seen that growth accelerate further.

“It’s particularly reassuring that a lot of the growth in demand for Galloways is coming from younger farmers and those who are switching to Galloways for environmental reasons.

“People are seeing how well aligned Galloways are with environmentally friendly farming systems, which is going to become more important in the future.”

Younger farmers switch to native breeds

The Galloway Cattle Society’s annual spring show and sale takes place at Wallets Marts, Castle Douglas, on Thursday 15 and Friday 16 February.

Forward will be 40 bulls and 36 in-calf or bulling heifers.

Dorothy added: “The Galloway breed has retained its ancient hardy traits, which means it’s now perfectly aligned with the demands of regenerative, low input systems.

“As our industry moves ever closer to net zero and regenerative production, the Galloway can bring its native strengths from the past right into the contemporary market.

Annual sale attracts 40 bulls and 36 in-calf heifers

“The Galloway is no longer an old-fashioned breed of the past – it’s a breed that’s ideal for the farming of tomorrow.

“I’d encourage anyone with an interest in Galloways to come along, chat with some of our members and see some fantastic examples of the breed at the show and sale next week.”

