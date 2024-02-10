Galloway cattle grow in popularity ahead of annual sale

Growing demand for Galloway cattle has resulted in the breed being removed from Defra’s UK Breed at Risk Register (UK BAR) with registrations up 12% over the last year.

The UK BAR is a list of native livestock breeds considered to be at particular risk and the Galloways fell into this category after registered breeding females dropped below 3,000 in 2017.

However, the society is pleased to announce that there has been increased demand for the breed.

This is thought to be driven by a combination of strong market demand for high quality Galloway beef and growing interest for low input breeds.

Registrations up 12% on the year

Dorothy Goldie, breed secretary of the Galloway Cattle Society said: “While registrations of Galloway cattle never fell much below the 3,000 breeding females threshold, we are pleased that the breed is seeing stable and sustained growth, and the past year has seen that growth accelerate further.

“It’s particularly reassuring that a lot of the growth in demand for Galloways is coming from younger farmers and those who are switching to Galloways for environmental reasons.

“People are seeing how well aligned Galloways are with environmentally friendly farming systems, which is going to become more important in the future.”

Younger farmers switch to native breeds

The Galloway Cattle Society’s annual spring show and sale takes place at Wallets Marts, Castle Douglas, on Thursday 15 and Friday 16 February.

Forward will be 40 bulls and 36 in-calf or bulling heifers.

Dorothy added: “The Galloway breed has retained its ancient hardy traits, which means it’s now perfectly aligned with the demands of regenerative, low input systems.

“As our industry moves ever closer to net zero and regenerative production, the Galloway can bring its native strengths from the past right into the contemporary market.

Annual sale attracts 40 bulls and 36 in-calf heifers

“The Galloway is no longer an old-fashioned breed of the past – it’s a breed that’s ideal for the farming of tomorrow.

“I’d encourage anyone with an interest in Galloways to come along, chat with some of our members and see some fantastic examples of the breed at the show and sale next week.”