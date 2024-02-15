Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson: Highland councillors ‘moving goalposts’ over battery storage plan

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson says Highland councillors are “replaying the game” in order to potentially overturn the club’s planning approval for a controversial battery storage scheme in Inverness.

The Scottish Championship club were on cloud nine last week when the council’s south planning applications committee (SPAC) voted 3-2 to grant permission for the project against officials’ recommendations.

The development would result in battery storage containers storing up to 50MW of electricity being located at the city’s Fairways Business Park.

However, a twist in the tale followed this week, leaving ICT chiefs “absolutely bewildered” by the move to reconsider the decision and is considering “all legal options open to us”.

A notice of amendment seeking a review of the decision by the full council next month has been signed by at least 30 councillors, so it’s a waiting game and a tense time once more for Caley Thistle.

A council spokeswoman confirmed the authority had received a competent notice of amendment. That means the application will be submitted to full council in March.

The application was lodged by green energy group Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), Inverness Caley Thistle’s (ICT) main shirt sponsor.

The project is completely owned by ICT which says profits will help secure the club’s future and support community programmes.

‘It is worrying’, admits Ferguson

Now Ferguson has had his say – and he cannot believe a winning off-the-pitch victory for the club is now under threat.

He said: “The club got great news when the vote when through 3-2 in their favour.

“I looks like the Highland Council didn’t quite like that. They want to replay the game and keep playing until they win, or get the score they want.

“They had the vote, went through the process and now one or two of them don’t like the result, so they want to keep playing until they get the result they like.

“The club will put their case forward again and I’m sure they will be successful, as they were the first time.

“It is worrying. If the club doesn’t get permission, we will be in a bit of trouble. It seems a bit strange they (councillors) are trying to reverse the decision.

“If you go through the process, and are happy to go through that process, then all of a sudden you don’t get the result you like, they can’t replay the game or go through the process again. I’m sure the club will be in a strong position.”

‘Harsh to go through process again’

Ferguson is trying to focus on putting a winning team on the park, but admits the councillors’ U-turn has wrong-footed him.

He said: ““I don’t know the total financial position of the club, but I know they were counting on this. It was really important they got this planning permission through.

“By all accounts, that was successful a couple of weeks ago.

“All of a sudden, they’ve moved the goalposts.

“It is worrying for the whole club, but I’m trying to focus on the football in the main.

“From what I can see, it is harsh to go through the process again just because they don’t like the outcome.

“You can’t just keep playing the game until you get the result you want. I wish I could do that! I’d be a happy man.”

‘Massive implications’ if bid fails

Ferguson’s ability to recruit more players has largely come to a close now that the winter window deadline has passed.

Therefore, any immediate cash blow won’t affect his plans, but he says the club are looking longer term.

He added:“We’ve done the transfer window now. I know we can get players in from other Scottish clubs, but I’ve more or less done my business now.

“It is not affecting me that much in the short term.

“But I’m sure for the club going forwards and sustaining itself, it will have massive implications if they don’t get permission.”