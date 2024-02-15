Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson: Highland councillors ‘moving goalposts’ over battery storage plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson: Highland councillors ‘moving goalposts’ over battery storage plan

The full council will meet next month to reconsider the decision over a battery storage scheme at Fairways in Inverness.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson, who is wary of Dundee United backlash
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson says Highland councillors are “replaying the game” in order to potentially overturn the club’s planning approval for a controversial battery storage scheme in Inverness.

The Scottish Championship club were on cloud nine last week when the council’s south planning applications committee (SPAC) voted 3-2 to grant permission for the project against officials’ recommendations.

The development would result in battery storage containers storing up to 50MW of electricity being located at the city’s Fairways Business Park.

However, a twist in the tale followed this week, leaving ICT chiefs “absolutely bewildered” by the move to reconsider the decision and is considering “all legal options open to us”.

A notice of amendment seeking a review of the decision by the full council next month has been signed by at least 30 councillors, so it’s a waiting game and a tense time once more for Caley Thistle.

A council spokeswoman confirmed the authority had received a competent notice of amendment. That means the application will be submitted to full council in March.

The application was lodged by green energy group Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), Inverness Caley Thistle’s (ICT) main shirt sponsor.

The project is completely owned by ICT which says profits will help secure the club’s future and support community programmes.

War looming over Caley Thistle battery storage plan as dozens of councillors launch bid to reconsider approval

‘It is worrying’, admits Ferguson

Now Ferguson has had his say – and he cannot believe a winning off-the-pitch victory for the club is now under threat.

He said: “The club got great news when the vote when through 3-2 in their favour.

“I looks like the Highland Council didn’t quite like that. They want to replay the game and keep playing until they win, or get the score they want.

“They had the vote, went through the process and now one or two of them don’t like the result, so they want to keep playing until they get the result they like.

“The club will put their case forward again and I’m sure they will be successful, as they were the first time.

“It is worrying. If the club doesn’t get permission, we will be in a bit of trouble. It seems a bit strange they (councillors) are trying to reverse the decision.

“If you go through the process, and are happy to go through that process, then all of a sudden you don’t get the result you like, they can’t replay the game or go through the process again. I’m sure the club will be in a strong position.”

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has been the driving force behind the club’s battery storage plan.

‘Harsh to go through process again’

Ferguson is trying to focus on putting a winning team on the park, but admits the councillors’ U-turn has wrong-footed him.

He said: ““I don’t know the total financial position of the club, but I know they were counting on this. It was really important they got this planning permission through.

“By all accounts, that was successful a couple of weeks ago.

“All of a sudden, they’ve moved the goalposts.

“It is worrying for the whole club, but I’m trying to focus on the football in the main.

“From what I can see, it is harsh to go through the process again just because they don’t like the outcome.

“You can’t just keep playing the game until you get the result you want. I wish I could do that! I’d be a happy man.”

‘Massive implications’ if bid fails

Ferguson’s ability to recruit more players has largely come to a close now that the winter window deadline has passed.

Therefore, any immediate cash blow won’t affect his plans, but he says the club are looking longer term.

He added:“We’ve done the transfer window now. I know we can get players in from other Scottish clubs, but I’ve more or less done my business now.

“It is not affecting me that much in the short term.

“But I’m sure for the club going forwards and sustaining itself, it will have massive implications if they don’t get permission.”

More from Inverness

Helen Booth and Chris Haycock died after the A96 crash near Inverness.
Driver in A96 horror crash dies days after 51-year-old passenger
Inverness Justice Centre
Man jailed for baton attack on family friend in her own home
Body Shop stores in Aberdeen and Inverness could shut down as the company enters administration. Image: Shanay Taylor/Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Inverness shoppers ‘gutted’ as Body Shop enters administration
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
War looming over Caley Thistle battery storage plan as dozens of councillors launch bid…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Michael Ramsay was convicted of two sexual assaults Picture shows; Michael Ramsay, Inverness Justice Centre. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Remorseless Moray 'sexual deviant' jailed for sex assaults on women
Serious crash on the A96
Woman, 51, dies in horror crash which left three in others in hospital
Police Scotland
Police trace South Kessock man safe and well
Big-hearted Elaine Mearns of Inverness.
'This was your life mum': Inverness family's tribute to kind-hearted Elaine Mearns
The new outlet will add to the growing food hall in the Victorian Market
Victorian Market: New Indian street food business coming to Inverness
Inverness Justice Centre
Predatory Inverness rapist attacked vulnerable men to satisfy his sick desires