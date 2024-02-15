Car recovered from water in Shetland as police investigate death of Claire Leveque

A car has been pulled from the water in the Sandness area of Shetland as police investigate the alleged murder of 24-year-old Claire Leveque.

Divers and a recovery truck lifted the wreckage of the vehicle which had been in the water off Melby Pier since Sunday night.

The news comes after a 39-year-old man appeared in court today in connection with Claire Leveque’s death.

The car was found less than half a mile from a property where the Canadian’s body was discovered.

Dive unit called in as car recovered in Shetland

A police dive and marine unit arrived in the islands by ferry this morning to assist with the search as teams set out to recover the car.

Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

The investigation is focused on two areas on a “loop road” around the Melby Pier area.

Parts of a car were seen on the roadside of the loop yesterday.

A second cordon is around two houses on the route to Melby Pier, and a nearby barn appears to be within the cordon.

Floral tributes have been left by residents near the scene of the incident that has left locals in shock.

Murder accused makes no plea

Aren Pearson faced a single charge of murder and made no plea.

Pearson was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again within the next eight days.