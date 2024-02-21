Russell Crowe confirms Inverness gig as Gladiator star invited to meet Lovat Fraser relatives

Russell Crowe has confirmed he will be performing in Inverness this summer.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is related to 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser, will bring his singing talents to the Highlands in July after sharing the idea on X last week.

He posted on February 12: “What about a gig in Inverness? Any Fraser of Lovat relatives want to come?”

Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair responded saying the city would be “delighted” to host the Gladiator star.

The gig has now been scheduled for July, as part of his UK tour.

The exact date and venue have yet to be confirmed, with Russell posting a list of locations on X including Inverness, Dublin, Leeds, London and Warrington.

Following the announcement, Russell has been invited to meet some of his distant relatives at the city’s Highland Games on July 13.

Russell, 59, revealed his connection to 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser earlier this year.

The Lord grew up near Beauly in Inverness and is depicted as Jamie Fraser’s grandfather in the Outlander TV series.

Known as the Old Fox, Fraser was the last man to be executed by beheading in Britain. That came after his clan was among those defeated at the battle of Culloden in 1746.

Russell Crowe could make Inverness Highland Games ‘extra special’

Provost Councillor Glynis Campbell Sinclair said in a statement: “It’s absolutely fabulous news that Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe has chosen to bring his band to Inverness.

“Time to dust off that kilt Russell and we really look forward to welcoming you at the Inverness Highland Games on 13 July.

“Get in touch and let us know what you need to make this visit really special.”

She added: “Inverness Highland Games is already a much-loved and popular event in the annual event calendar.

“The prospect of Russell Crowe’s presence would make this year’s event extra special.

“As I said in my invite video, he will no doubt get the chance to meet and greet the Lovat Frasers in the Clan Tent!”