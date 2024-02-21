Russell Crowe confirms Inverness gig as Gladiator star invited to meet Lovat Fraser relatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Russell Crowe confirms Inverness gig as Gladiator star invited to meet Lovat Fraser relatives

The Oscar-winning actor previously revealed he is related to 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser.

By Bailey Moreton
Inverness may have 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser to thank for Russell Crowe announcing a concert in the city. Image: PA/ Shutterstock
Inverness may have 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser to thank for Russell Crowe announcing a concert in the city. Image: PA/ Shutterstock

Russell Crowe has confirmed he will be performing in Inverness this summer.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is related to 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser, will bring his singing talents to the Highlands in July after sharing the idea on X last week.

He posted on February 12: “What about a gig in Inverness? Any Fraser of Lovat relatives want to come?”

Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair responded saying the city would be “delighted” to host the Gladiator star.

The gig has now been scheduled for July, as part of his UK tour.

The exact date and venue have yet to be confirmed, with Russell posting a list of locations on X including Inverness, Dublin, Leeds, London and Warrington.

Following the announcement, Russell has been invited to meet some of his distant relatives at the city’s Highland Games on July 13.

Russell, 59, revealed his connection to 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser earlier this year.

The Lord grew up near Beauly in Inverness and is depicted as Jamie Fraser’s grandfather in the Outlander TV series.

Known as the Old Fox, Fraser was the last man to be executed by beheading in Britain. That came after his clan was among those defeated at the battle of Culloden in 1746.

Russell Crowe could make Inverness Highland Games ‘extra special’

Provost Councillor Glynis Campbell Sinclair said in a statement: “It’s absolutely fabulous news that Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe has chosen to bring his band to Inverness.

“Time to dust off that kilt Russell and we really look forward to welcoming you at the Inverness Highland Games on 13 July.

“Get in touch and let us know what you need to make this visit really special.”

She added: “Inverness Highland Games is already a much-loved and popular event in the annual event calendar.

“The prospect of Russell Crowe’s presence would make this year’s event extra special.

“As I said in my invite video, he will no doubt get the chance to meet and greet the Lovat Frasers in the Clan Tent!”

