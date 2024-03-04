Highland home with ‘stunning panoramic views’ on the market for £550,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Highland home with ‘stunning panoramic views’ on the market for £550,000

Hillcrest in Cawdor sits between Inverness and Nairn and has sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

By Bailey Moreton
Hillcrest in Cawdor is on sale for offers over £550,000. Image: Galbraith Group
Hillcrest in Cawdor is on sale for offers over £550,000. Image: Galbraith Group

With “stunning panoramic views” of the surrounding scenery, this Highland home has plenty to offer inside and out.

Hillcrest is a four-bedroom detached house, sitting equidistant between Nairn and Inverness.

Nearby is the village of Cawdor, about four miles away.

It has just gone on the market for offers over £550,000.

Hillcrest sits between Inverness and Nairn. Image: Galbraith Group

The house has three three reception rooms and four bathrooms.

One of the house’s four bathrooms. Image: Galbraith Group

Sellers say the property is energy efficient with high levels of insulation throughout and a combination of double and triple glazing.

An open fireplace with back boiler services the domestic hot water and radiators.

The fireplace creates a “pleasing focal point,” according to the listing.

Hillcrest near Cawdor is up for sale for £550,000. Image: Galbraith Group

The sitting room connects into a semi-open plan living area with the dining area, kitchen and sun room.

Together, the space “forms the heart of the home”.

The kitchen in the house connects with the dining area, kitchen and sun room into a semi-open plan living area. Image: Galbraith Group
The sun room is part of the semi-open plan living area. Image: Galbraith Group

The vaulted first floor family room, currently used as a bedroom, has floor to ceiling glazing.

The glazed doors opening to a balcony with glass balustrade.

This ensures “uninterrupted, far reaching panoramic views over the neighbouring countryside,” according to sellers.

The vaulted first floor room is currently used as a bedroom. Image: Galbraith Group

Hillcrest offers Highlands scenery and all its perks

The balcony allows you to take in the sweeping surroundings.

From the balcony you see can see some iconic Highlands sights, including Fannich mountain range in the west, Ben Wyvis in Easter Ross and the Moray Firth.

View from the balcony stretch for miles. Image: Galbraith Group

The house sits on 1.54 acres, in a beautiful setting with easily managed garden with development potential.

The property also has a detached timber built double garage.

The garage houses high tech and low tech, with an electric car charging point and an attached log storage.

The house sits on more than an acre of land. Image: Galbraith Group

The house is for sale for offers over £500,000.

Major changes to Highland bin collections are coming: Here’s when it will change in your area

More from Inverness

Northern Lights Oban
IN PICTURES: Northern Lights light up the sky as readers share the wonder of…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a drink-drving nurse
Jim Leslie (left) and his son Prof Steve Leslie at the old Royal Northern Infirmary building in Inverness. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Where were the Kindergarten Hospital and Forbes Dispensary in Inverness? Find out on new…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fort William paedophile Alexander Farquhar Picture shows; Fort William paedophile Alexander Farquhar. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/02/2024
Pillar of Highland community hid 'depraved' desire for children
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A 27-year-old Inverness mother of two who made 'a catastrophic mistake' by agreeing to sell drugs during lockdown was given time by a Sheriff to stay out of trouble and save for a financial penalty. Chelsea Miller of Ashton Road appeared for sentence before Sheriff Gary Aitken after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November, 2021 and June, 2023 at a house in Evan Barron Road Picture shows; Chelsea Miller appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court . N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Chelsea Miller) / DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Inverness mum who sold cannabis told dealing is 'not the ideal family business'
Kevin Paterson is delighted to be back running Utopia. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Utopia returns to Inverness as cafe owner opens up about his own mental health…
Body Shop stores in Aberdeen and Inverness will remain open. Image: Shanay Taylor/Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Body Shop stores in Inverness and Aberdeen to remain open following mass closure announcement
Inverness Justice Centre
'Careless' new driver lost control while overtaking on wet A9
Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh. Image YouTube / Matt Donnelly
Paedophile University Challenge contestant appeals conviction
Cameron Macfarlane says demand is high for market food hall units. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Victorian Market: The five new food outlets coming in March

Conversation