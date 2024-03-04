Highland home with ‘stunning panoramic views’ on the market for £550,000

With “stunning panoramic views” of the surrounding scenery, this Highland home has plenty to offer inside and out.

Hillcrest is a four-bedroom detached house, sitting equidistant between Nairn and Inverness.

Nearby is the village of Cawdor, about four miles away.

It has just gone on the market for offers over £550,000.

The house has three three reception rooms and four bathrooms.

Sellers say the property is energy efficient with high levels of insulation throughout and a combination of double and triple glazing.

An open fireplace with back boiler services the domestic hot water and radiators.

The fireplace creates a “pleasing focal point,” according to the listing.

The sitting room connects into a semi-open plan living area with the dining area, kitchen and sun room.

Together, the space “forms the heart of the home”.

The vaulted first floor family room, currently used as a bedroom, has floor to ceiling glazing.

The glazed doors opening to a balcony with glass balustrade.

This ensures “uninterrupted, far reaching panoramic views over the neighbouring countryside,” according to sellers.

Hillcrest offers Highlands scenery and all its perks

The balcony allows you to take in the sweeping surroundings.

From the balcony you see can see some iconic Highlands sights, including Fannich mountain range in the west, Ben Wyvis in Easter Ross and the Moray Firth.

The house sits on 1.54 acres, in a beautiful setting with easily managed garden with development potential.

The property also has a detached timber built double garage.

The garage houses high tech and low tech, with an electric car charging point and an attached log storage.

