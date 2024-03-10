Dramatic footage shows moment Inverness city centre street is cordoned off due to fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Dramatic footage shows moment Inverness city centre street is cordoned off due to fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed out to the scene at Baron Taylor's Street in Inverness around 3.15pm yesterday.

By Graham Fleming
Firefighters enter a residential building.
Firefighters equipped with extinguishers and fire-proof gear prepare to enter a residential building. Image credit: Inverness on Film.

A street in Inverness city centre was locked down yesterday due to a fire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Crews descended on Baron Taylor’s Street at 3:15pm yesterday.

Passers-by were unable to cross between the small alleyway street as firefighters worked to make the scene safe until 3.35pm.

Fire engines were stationed along the street while crews worked. Image credit: Inverness on Film.
Fire crew staff locked down the street using tape. Image credit: Inverness on Film.
Fire crews rushed to the city centre after the call. Image credit: Inverness on Film.

They could also be seen entering residential premises with extinguishers and fireproof equipment before leaving the scene at 4:05pm.

It’s not known whether anyone was injured.

The dramatic incident was filmed by a concerned eyewitness, who shared the footage on YouTube.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Conversation