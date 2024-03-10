Inverness Dramatic footage shows moment Inverness city centre street is cordoned off due to fire The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed out to the scene at Baron Taylor's Street in Inverness around 3.15pm yesterday. By Graham Fleming March 10 2024, 3:50 pm March 10 2024, 3:50 pm Share Dramatic footage shows moment Inverness city centre street is cordoned off due to fire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6398493/inverness-baron-taylors-street-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters equipped with extinguishers and fire-proof gear prepare to enter a residential building. Image credit: Inverness on Film. A street in Inverness city centre was locked down yesterday due to a fire. Scottish Fire and Rescue Crews descended on Baron Taylor’s Street at 3:15pm yesterday. Passers-by were unable to cross between the small alleyway street as firefighters worked to make the scene safe until 3.35pm. Fire engines were stationed along the street while crews worked. Image credit: Inverness on Film. Fire crew staff locked down the street using tape. Image credit: Inverness on Film. Fire crews rushed to the city centre after the call. Image credit: Inverness on Film. They could also be seen entering residential premises with extinguishers and fireproof equipment before leaving the scene at 4:05pm. It’s not known whether anyone was injured. The dramatic incident was filmed by a concerned eyewitness, who shared the footage on YouTube. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
