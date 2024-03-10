Dramatic footage shows moment Inverness city centre street is cordoned off due to fire

A street in Inverness city centre was locked down yesterday due to a fire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Crews descended on Baron Taylor’s Street at 3:15pm yesterday.

Passers-by were unable to cross between the small alleyway street as firefighters worked to make the scene safe until 3.35pm.

They could also be seen entering residential premises with extinguishers and fireproof equipment before leaving the scene at 4:05pm.

It’s not known whether anyone was injured.

The dramatic incident was filmed by a concerned eyewitness, who shared the footage on YouTube.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.