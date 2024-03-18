Has spring sprung? Aberdeenshire’s newest celebrity face gets ‘toasty’ on trip to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Has spring sprung? Aberdeenshire’s newest celebrity face gets ‘toasty’ on trip to Scotland

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo had to ditch her coat in a field on a walk with dog Monty.

By Louise Glen
Georgia 'toff' Toffolo enjoys playing with her dog Monty in the Aberdeenshire sping time.
Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo playing with her dog Monty in the Scottish countryside. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

The changing season is the subject of Georgia “Toff” Toffolo’s latest Instagram post as she enjoys warm walks with Brewdog boss James Watt.

Toff posted pictures from was in the countryside with her beau and faithful dog Monty.

The social media influencer, who has recently moved in with James in his luxury London pad, was in Scotland over the weekend.

Dashing from the Cheltenham Festival to the north, she says the weather is changing and she is now enjoying a walk without her jacket.

‘Dare I suggest that spring is almost here?’

In a post on Instagram, Made in Chelsea star said: “Two different days, two different walks still in my PJs.

“Dare I suggest that spring is almost here?

“We had to ditch our coats in a field and grab them on the way back because we were toasty.

Georgia Toff Toffolo was enjoying the sun in Aberdenshire.
Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo enjoyed a day out in Aberdeenshire declaring spring is here. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

“I love Scotland when it’s chilly but I’ll admit this weekend has been [sunny].”

Georgia is dressed in her pyjamas with a pair of black wellingtons in one of her pictures while playing with Monty.

Couple retreat to Scotland to relax

Toff and James were enjoying a few days together after a hectic few weeks for the couple.

Toff was promoting her Wild Pack brand at Crufts, before heading to Cheltenham to enjoy a few days at the races.

In a second picture, and with a bike in the background, she shares a picture of herself lying in the sun, but in a cream fleece jacket.

Her 1.8million followers praised the Wild Pack – Dog Food business owner, for getting out and about in the spring weather, and for rocking her PJs.

One said: “I love following you and your ventures, for me this is absolutely the loveliest as it’s you in your ‘scruffs’, your absolute best companion and your new love evident all around.

“Well done you.”

Georgia Toffolo opens up on ‘amazing’ relationship with BrewDog’s James Watt

