Has spring sprung? Aberdeenshire’s newest celebrity face gets ‘toasty’ on trip to Scotland

The changing season is the subject of Georgia “Toff” Toffolo’s latest Instagram post as she enjoys warm walks with Brewdog boss James Watt.

Toff posted pictures from was in the countryside with her beau and faithful dog Monty.

The social media influencer, who has recently moved in with James in his luxury London pad, was in Scotland over the weekend.

Dashing from the Cheltenham Festival to the north, she says the weather is changing and she is now enjoying a walk without her jacket.

‘Dare I suggest that spring is almost here?’

In a post on Instagram, Made in Chelsea star said: “Two different days, two different walks still in my PJs.

“Dare I suggest that spring is almost here?

“We had to ditch our coats in a field and grab them on the way back because we were toasty.

“I love Scotland when it’s chilly but I’ll admit this weekend has been [sunny].”

Georgia is dressed in her pyjamas with a pair of black wellingtons in one of her pictures while playing with Monty.

Couple retreat to Scotland to relax

Toff and James were enjoying a few days together after a hectic few weeks for the couple.

Toff was promoting her Wild Pack brand at Crufts, before heading to Cheltenham to enjoy a few days at the races.

In a second picture, and with a bike in the background, she shares a picture of herself lying in the sun, but in a cream fleece jacket.

Her 1.8million followers praised the Wild Pack – Dog Food business owner, for getting out and about in the spring weather, and for rocking her PJs.

One said: “I love following you and your ventures, for me this is absolutely the loveliest as it’s you in your ‘scruffs’, your absolute best companion and your new love evident all around.

“Well done you.”