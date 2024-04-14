Inverness schoolgirl and friends win holiday on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness schoolgirl and friends win holiday on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Samantha Slaven, 12, was surprised with a Takeaway Getaway as part of the "happiest minute of all time".

By Alberto Lejarraga
Samantha Slaven and her friends were surprised on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Image: STV
Samantha Slaven and her friends were surprised on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Image: STV

An Inverness schoolgirl and her friends have won a holiday after being surprised on the final episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The hosts launched what they called the “happiest minute of all time” to mark the last show after 20 years.

They surprised a host of people in the studio, at home and in a restaurant with a Takeaway Getaway – a seven-day holiday in more than 40 destinations across the world.

As part of the giveaway, they went live to a hidden camera in Samantha Slaven’s Inverness living room, where the 12-year-old was watching the show with family and friends.

And and Dec hail ‘amazing’ Inverness girls on Saturday Night Takeaway

After cutting to Samantha’s house, Dec said: “Samantha, as someone with spina bifida, you couldn’t find anywhere to play accessible sports, but your amazing friends Billie, Katie, Charlotte and Brooke taught themselves to play wheelchair basketball so you could all form a team together and make sure Samantha wouldn’t miss out.

“You guys are amazing and you’re going on a Takeaway Getaway.”

Samantha rolled off the sofa with excitement while her friends gasped in disbelief.

Samantha celebrates winning the holiday with her friends. Image: STV
Ant and Dec presented Saturday Night Takeaway for the last time after 20 years. Image: STV

The show was an extended special to mark the end of the 20th series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

It featured a host of special guests including Girls Aloud.

The hosts fought back tears as they brought the series to an end.

Earlier in the series, a woman won thousands of pounds worth of prizes thanks to a question about Aberdeen Airport.

