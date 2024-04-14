Inverness schoolgirl and friends win holiday on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

An Inverness schoolgirl and her friends have won a holiday after being surprised on the final episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The hosts launched what they called the “happiest minute of all time” to mark the last show after 20 years.

They surprised a host of people in the studio, at home and in a restaurant with a Takeaway Getaway – a seven-day holiday in more than 40 destinations across the world.

As part of the giveaway, they went live to a hidden camera in Samantha Slaven’s Inverness living room, where the 12-year-old was watching the show with family and friends.

And and Dec hail ‘amazing’ Inverness girls on Saturday Night Takeaway

After cutting to Samantha’s house, Dec said: “Samantha, as someone with spina bifida, you couldn’t find anywhere to play accessible sports, but your amazing friends Billie, Katie, Charlotte and Brooke taught themselves to play wheelchair basketball so you could all form a team together and make sure Samantha wouldn’t miss out.

“You guys are amazing and you’re going on a Takeaway Getaway.”

Samantha rolled off the sofa with excitement while her friends gasped in disbelief.

The show was an extended special to mark the end of the 20th series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

It featured a host of special guests including Girls Aloud.

The hosts fought back tears as they brought the series to an end.

Earlier in the series, a woman won thousands of pounds worth of prizes thanks to a question about Aberdeen Airport.