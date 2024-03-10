Saturday Night Takeaway: Woman goes on to win huge prize haul after correctly answering Aberdeen Airport question

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saturday Night Takeaway: Woman goes on to win huge prize haul after correctly answering Aberdeen Airport question

Donna was delighted to win several prizes on the show, presented by Ant and Dec.

By Shanay Taylor
Donna won herself all 16 prizes including a Caribbean holiday. Image: Saturday Night Takeaway / ITV.
A contestant on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway managed to win thousands of pounds worth of prizes thanks to a question about Aberdeen Airport.

Audience member Donna – accompanied by her partner Dave and friend Lisa – took to the stage for the game Win the Ads.

She had 60 seconds to answer as many questions from last week’s news as possible.

Each correct answer allowed her to choose a number, which correlated to a mystery prize.

Donna was ecstatic to win all 16 prizes. Image: ITV.

After the time is up, contestants then have the option to reveal the prizes they have won and take them home, or ‘gamble’ and answer a final question to win them all.

During her 60 seconds, Donna was asked: “New research revealed which airport was named the worst for delays – Aberdeen or Bristol.”

She correctly answered Aberdeen, which was one of seven prizes she managed to win.

The question was asked on the back of research which revealed Aberdeen Airport is the worst in the entire country for delays.

Aberdeen Airport has more delays than London Gatwick

According to data from the Civil Aviation Authority, Aberdeen Airport – one of the smallest airports in the country – has experienced more delays than Bristol and London Gatwick.

Aberdeen had an average delay of 20.70 minutes with 6,757 flights studied, which is over four minutes longer than any other airport.

The average delay at the airport for just December 2023 was 26.04 minutes.

Donna then decided to risk her seven prizes and was asked by Ant and Dec: “The top 10 Hollywood earners of 2023 were revealed by Forbes magazine.

“The actor in the top spot earned an estimate of 73 million dollars, who was in the top spot – Matt Damon or Adam Sandler?”

Donna correctly answered Adam Sandler and bagged herself all 16 prizes including a Caribbean holiday, electric car, a year’s supply of Pot Noodles and much more.

A spokesman from Aberdeen International Airport said: “Last year, Aberdeen International Airport was recognised at the National Transport Awards as the Hub of the Year for its airport operations.

“Our airport works incredibly hard with its airline partners, who operate flights so that passengers can traverse the north-east largest transport hub safely and seamlessly.”

