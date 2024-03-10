Saturday Night Takeaway: Woman goes on to win huge prize haul after correctly answering Aberdeen Airport question

A contestant on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway managed to win thousands of pounds worth of prizes thanks to a question about Aberdeen Airport.

Audience member Donna – accompanied by her partner Dave and friend Lisa – took to the stage for the game Win the Ads.

She had 60 seconds to answer as many questions from last week’s news as possible.

Each correct answer allowed her to choose a number, which correlated to a mystery prize.

After the time is up, contestants then have the option to reveal the prizes they have won and take them home, or ‘gamble’ and answer a final question to win them all.

During her 60 seconds, Donna was asked: “New research revealed which airport was named the worst for delays – Aberdeen or Bristol.”

She correctly answered Aberdeen, which was one of seven prizes she managed to win.

The question was asked on the back of research which revealed Aberdeen Airport is the worst in the entire country for delays.

Aberdeen Airport has more delays than London Gatwick

According to data from the Civil Aviation Authority, Aberdeen Airport – one of the smallest airports in the country – has experienced more delays than Bristol and London Gatwick.

Aberdeen had an average delay of 20.70 minutes with 6,757 flights studied, which is over four minutes longer than any other airport.

The average delay at the airport for just December 2023 was 26.04 minutes.

Donna then decided to risk her seven prizes and was asked by Ant and Dec: “The top 10 Hollywood earners of 2023 were revealed by Forbes magazine.

“The actor in the top spot earned an estimate of 73 million dollars, who was in the top spot – Matt Damon or Adam Sandler?”

Donna correctly answered Adam Sandler and bagged herself all 16 prizes including a Caribbean holiday, electric car, a year’s supply of Pot Noodles and much more.

A spokesman from Aberdeen International Airport said: “Last year, Aberdeen International Airport was recognised at the National Transport Awards as the Hub of the Year for its airport operations.

“Our airport works incredibly hard with its airline partners, who operate flights so that passengers can traverse the north-east largest transport hub safely and seamlessly.”