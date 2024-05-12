Several police cars descend on Inverness street as part of ongoing investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Several police cars descend on Inverness street as part of ongoing investigation

Officers were spotted carrying out inquiries.

By Michelle Henderson
Police at Kenneth Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Police at Kenneth Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Several police descended on a property in Inverness city centre amidst an ongoing investigation this afternoon.

Part of Tomnahurich Street was cordoned off by officers for most of the day.

At least six police cars were stationed in the area, plus an ambulance.

Officers were also spotted carrying out inquiries between Kenneth Street and May Crescent.

They are understood to be in the area as part of an ongoing investigation.

The exact nature of this investigation is unclear.

Second Inverness city centre police incident this week

The incident comes just days after the area around Muirtown Street and Ross Avenue was cordoned off.

Police, firefighters,  paramedics and armed police descended on the area on Thursday.

Specialist officers spent more than six hours speaking with a man inside a property on Kenneth Street.

The matter was brought to a close shortly after 6pm, when the man was arrested and taken to hospital.

The following day, Allan Craig appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court accused of breaching the peace during an alleged standoff with armed officers.

The two incidents are not linked.

