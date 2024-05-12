Several police cars descend on Inverness street as part of ongoing investigation

Several police descended on a property in Inverness city centre amidst an ongoing investigation this afternoon.

Part of Tomnahurich Street was cordoned off by officers for most of the day.

At least six police cars were stationed in the area, plus an ambulance.

Officers were also spotted carrying out inquiries between Kenneth Street and May Crescent.

They are understood to be in the area as part of an ongoing investigation.

The exact nature of this investigation is unclear.

Second Inverness city centre police incident this week

The incident comes just days after the area around Muirtown Street and Ross Avenue was cordoned off.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and armed police descended on the area on Thursday.

Specialist officers spent more than six hours speaking with a man inside a property on Kenneth Street.

The matter was brought to a close shortly after 6pm, when the man was arrested and taken to hospital.

The following day, Allan Craig appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court accused of breaching the peace during an alleged standoff with armed officers.

The two incidents are not linked.