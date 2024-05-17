‘It took a tragedy before they listened’: Skye teacher who nearly died responds to John Swinney’s apology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It took a tragedy before they listened’: Skye teacher who nearly died responds to John Swinney’s apology

Eilidh Beaton said it was “surreal” to watch her personal ordeal become the focus of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

By Justin Bowie
Skye tracher Eilidh Beaton and her partner Michael Matheson.
Skye tracher Eilidh Beaton and her partner Michael Matheson.

A Skye teacher who nearly died waiting for emergency help says an apology from the first minister is welcome – but must now be backed by action for islanders.

Eilidh Beaton, 27, used five Epi-pens to stay alive when she went into anaphylactic shock after attending a music festival in Portree.

Mr Swinney said sorry to her publicly on Thursday during First Minister’s Questions in parliament and admitted the island’s emergency care scandal should never have been allowed to get so bad.

Eilidh told us she was “thankful” for Mr Swinney’s apology but demands urgent action.

She was unable to go to Portree Community Hospital at night because it was closed out of hours due to long-running staffing problems.

In a separate incident at the Skye festival, a woman named Heather Aird died.

‘Frustrating’

Eilidh said: “It took a tragedy before they said they would do something. That’s the frustrating part.

“Campaigners have been saying for years there would be a tragedy, and that’s exactly what happened.”

But she is more hopeful the government will get its act together following the attention her case has received.

She said: “We have heard it all before, but we haven’t heard it in parliament before. Fingers crossed action will happen.

“I was thankful for John Swinney’s apology. But he came out with the same excuses again about staffing.”

First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Skye residents, including Eilidh, have been campaigning for a round-the-clock service.

But this has been hampered by a lack of ambulances on the island.

There are currently only two available, with one based in Portree and the other at Broadford Hospital, which is around 40 miles away.

“It is completely baffling that they think it’s acceptable,” Eilidh told us.

Mr Swinney said it was a “matter of deep concern” that the Skye hospital is not operating overnight for emergencies.

This was recommended in a major independent report six years ago.

SNP health chief Neil Gray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

SNP health chief Neil Gray is looking for an “urgent” fix to the crisis.

Eilidh said it was “surreal” to watch her personal ordeal become the focus of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Douglas Ross grilled Mr Swinney over the scandal, then Lib Dem leader Alex-Hamilton quizzed him on it as well.

She said: “They said it was going to be brought up, but I didn’t expect it to be a big thing.”

Eilidh criticised past decisions which have resulted in the staffing crisis in Portree, such as selling off accommodation previously used by nurses.

She told us: “They sold them all off to make money. It’s been short-sighted.”

Read more:

