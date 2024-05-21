Inverness train station evacuated due to fire

All Inverness trains have been cancelled and the station evacuated due to a fire nearby.

Firefighters rushed to Academy Street at 2.55pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of travellers were forced to evacuate the station and were milling about outside while two fire appliances arrived on scene.

From images taken at the scene, the fire damaged a vacant unit outside and to the left of the station entrance.

Images show a charred office chair and other pieces of debris on the ground outside the door to the unit. Its understood the carpet also caught fire.

ScotRail posted on X: “We’ve received reports of a fire near Inverness station, and as a result no services can run in or out of the station until further notice.

“We’ll keep you updated.”

Travellers have been allowed back in to the station and crews left the scene at around around 4pm.

ScotRail confirmed they were sourcing bus replacement services between Inverness and Perth for passengers.

It comes just a week after a gas leak from a freight train at Inverness Maintenance Depot.

All Inverness trains were cancelled for several hours, and the Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons supermarket were evacuated as a precaution.

