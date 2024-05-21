Inverness train station evacuated due to fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness train station evacuated due to fire

Emergency services were called just before 3pm following reports of a fire.

By Ross Hempseed
People evacuated from Inverness train station. Image: DC Thomson.
People evacuated from Inverness train station. Image: DC Thomson.

All Inverness trains have been cancelled and the station evacuated due to a fire nearby.

Firefighters rushed to Academy Street at 2.55pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of travellers were forced to evacuate the station and were milling about outside while two fire appliances arrived on scene.

From images taken at the scene, the fire damaged a vacant unit outside and to the left of the station entrance.

Images show a charred office chair and other pieces of debris on the ground outside the door to the unit. Its understood the carpet also caught fire.

Debris including a burnt office chair outside the train station. Image: DC Thomson.

ScotRail posted on X: “We’ve received reports of a fire near Inverness station, and as a result no services can run in or out of the station until further notice.

“We’ll keep you updated.”

Travellers have been allowed back in to the station and crews left the scene at around around 4pm.

ScotRail confirmed they were sourcing bus replacement services between Inverness and Perth for passengers.

It comes just a week after a gas leak from a freight train at Inverness Maintenance Depot.

All Inverness trains were cancelled for several hours, and the Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons supermarket were evacuated as a precaution.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation