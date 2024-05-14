Part of Inverness city centre evacuated due to gas leak at train depot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Part of Inverness city centre evacuated due to gas leak at train depot

Currently trains are unable to operate in or out of Inverness station and the Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons have been evacuated.

By Shanay Taylor
A ScotRail train.
All train line have been closed in Inverness. . Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Part of Inverness city centre has been evacuated due to a gas leak at the train depot.

All trains from Inverness have been cancelled or delayed due to a gas leak near the railway.

Firefighters are at the scene of the incident which involves a freight train at Inverness Maintenance Depot.

Currently, trains are unable to operate in or out of the station, which is next door to the depot, due to safety concerns.

A response team is also currently en route to assess the damage but disruption is expected to last until 2pm today.

Inverness city centre evacuated

Part of the city centre has also been evacuated due to the incident.

Police shared a statement online saying: “Around 10.25am on Tuesday, May 14, we were made aware of a gas leak from a train in the Millburn Road area of Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the Millburn Road and Academy Street areas.

“The Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons have been evacuated as a precaution.”

ScotRail services from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow have been cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Stagecoach North Scotland Buses and Scottish Citylink services between Inverness, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

Bus replacements are also confirmed to run between Perth and Inverness.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We are sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey today.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee.

“Just keep hold of your tickets and claim on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”

Network Rail Scotland wrote on X: “We’re working with the emergency services who are dealing with an incident involving a freight train at Inverness Depot.

“All lines to/from Inverness are currently closed, and we’ll share more details as soon as we can.”

Gas leak near railway at Inverness closes all lines

One resident said: “I was travelling on the 8.38am train from Edinburgh to Inverness when we stopped at Perth at around 10am.

“Although the conductor was very informative of what was happening, we were left inside the train for half an hour until we were told the train had been cancelled and that they had called for replacement buses.

“However, once outside the station we were told we may need to wait for over an hour as the buses were being sent from Edinburgh.

“When someone asked if the buses would have space for everyone the customer service person said ‘I hope so’.

“There are dozens of people waiting outside the station as the train was full.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Inverness

Vehicles travelling on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness near traffic lights.
Inverness man appears in court charged with assault, threatening staff and shoplifting
Vehicles travelling on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness near traffic lights.
Man, 49, charged over assault in Inverness city centre
All train line have been closed in Inverness. . Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Weekend court roll – a despicable rapist and a terrifying carjacker
Vehicles travelling on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness near traffic lights.
Police cordon off Inverness property as part of ongoing investigation
All train line have been closed in Inverness. . Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Inverness Victorian Market traders 'very excited' as food hall opening hours extended for summer
All train line have been closed in Inverness. . Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Services saved for visually impaired people after charity folds
Cars parked along Grant Street in Inverness
Inverness pensioner hospitalised after being hit by car
All train line have been closed in Inverness. . Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
A9 dualling: The return of Kate Forbes gives hope government commitment is genuine, says…
Armed police working in Inverness. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness man accused of 'breach of the peace' standoff with armed police
Urquhart Castle, near Inverness
Five spectacular castles all within an hour's drive of Inverness