Part of Inverness city centre evacuated due to gas leak at train depot

Part of Inverness city centre has been evacuated due to a gas leak at the train depot.

All trains from Inverness have been cancelled or delayed due to a gas leak near the railway.

Firefighters are at the scene of the incident which involves a freight train at Inverness Maintenance Depot.

Currently, trains are unable to operate in or out of the station, which is next door to the depot, due to safety concerns.

A response team is also currently en route to assess the damage but disruption is expected to last until 2pm today.

Inverness city centre evacuated

Part of the city centre has also been evacuated due to the incident.

Police shared a statement online saying: “Around 10.25am on Tuesday, May 14, we were made aware of a gas leak from a train in the Millburn Road area of Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the Millburn Road and Academy Street areas.

“The Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons have been evacuated as a precaution.”

ScotRail services from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow have been cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Stagecoach North Scotland Buses and Scottish Citylink services between Inverness, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

Bus replacements are also confirmed to run between Perth and Inverness.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We are sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey today.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee.

“Just keep hold of your tickets and claim on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”

Network Rail Scotland wrote on X: “We’re working with the emergency services who are dealing with an incident involving a freight train at Inverness Depot.

“All lines to/from Inverness are currently closed, and we’ll share more details as soon as we can.”

Gas leak near railway at Inverness closes all lines

One resident said: “I was travelling on the 8.38am train from Edinburgh to Inverness when we stopped at Perth at around 10am.

“Although the conductor was very informative of what was happening, we were left inside the train for half an hour until we were told the train had been cancelled and that they had called for replacement buses.

“However, once outside the station we were told we may need to wait for over an hour as the buses were being sent from Edinburgh.

“When someone asked if the buses would have space for everyone the customer service person said ‘I hope so’.

“There are dozens of people waiting outside the station as the train was full.”

