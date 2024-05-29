Four people charged following drugs bust in Inverness

Four people have been arrested and charged following a drug bust in the Dalneigh area of Inverness.

Following an intelligence led operation, police executed a warrant at an address on Rowan Road on Tuesday, May 28.

Officers seized a stash of Class A drugs with an estimated value of £8,000 and also recovered a five-figure sum of cash

A 35-year-old woman and three men, aged 19, 24 and 25, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, May 29.

‘Harmful impact’ on communities

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances which have a harmful impact on our communities.

“Investigations like this underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We continue to work with partner agencies to make our streets safer.”

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”