Coastguard called after whale found dead on Lewis

A coastguard team was called this evening after a whale beached on a Hebridean beach.
Stornoway coast rescue team were tasked around 5.34pm to Traigh Mhor beach in North Tolsta after the 15-foot long juvenile, believed to be a sperm whale, was spotted in the area.
The animal was found to be dead on arrival, with the coastguard team liaising with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) organisation who specialise in whale beachings.
Western Isles Council has also been informed of the discovery to allow the local authority’s environmental health team to arrange for disposal.
Images of the whale have been sent to the BDMLR to determine the species and cause of death.
Stornoway coast rescue team stood down around 7.30pm.
An insight into what we do 🎥This short video provides a small insight into the hard work that our marine mammal medics…
Posted by British Divers Marine Life Rescue on Friday, February 5, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe