Coastguard helicopter takes man to hospital after car overturns on Shetland road

A man has been flown to hospital in a helicopter after the car he was driving overturned on a Shetland road.

The local coastguard sent their rescue helicopter to the scene, on the B9018 on the island on Yell, at around 9.26am to assist other emergency services.

Once the driver was freed from the vehicle, the coastguard team flew him to hospital in Lerwick.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The road was initially closed to allow the emergency services to attend to the crash, but it has now reopened.

Driver was trapped

A coastguard spokesman said: “We assisted the police, ambulance and fire with a road traffic accident this morning at around 9.26am on the island of Yell.

“We provided coastguard search and rescue to assist where they could, and a rescue helicopter evacuated the driver to bring them down to hospital in Lerwick.

“A single vehicle overturned and the driver was trapped inside.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the B9018 near Yell at around 9.20am on Monday, March 8, following a one car crash.

“The road was closed for emergency service attendance and one man has been taken to hospital.

“The road has since fully re-opened.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got the call at 9.15am, and we arrived on scene at around 9.50am.

“One appliance attended the scene, and no equipment was used. They left the scene at 11.10am.”