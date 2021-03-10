Shetland coastguard fly oil rig worker to hospital following suspected heart attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shetland coastguard has sent a rescue helicopter to take an oil rig worker to hospital following a suspected heart attack.

The helicopter was dispatched to the rig, which is located 92 miles north-east of Sumburgh, just after 8.30pm.

The man will be taken back to Lerwick before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We are carrying out a medical evacuation from an oil rig 92 miles north-east of Sumburgh, of a man with a suspected heart attack.

“It was notified to us at 8.30pm.

“The coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh is getting on scene, and the intention is to bring him back to Lerwick.”