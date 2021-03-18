Island cafe which serves only 18 residents launches search for “enthusiastic” summer staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The search is on to find summer staff for one of the most remote cafes in the country – 23 miles out into the Atlantic on an island with just 18 residents.

Canna Cafe is promising “generous tips” for those lucky enough to land a front-of-house and general assistants role for the season.

Although remote, the cafe has served some royal guests in the past – including Prince Albert II of Monaco, who enjoyed a seafood lunch before even offering to roll up his sleeves and do the dishes.

The prince, who has estimated fortune over $1 billion, lives a jet-setting lifestyle and has his pick of the most luxurious hotels in exotic locations.

But eight years ago he opted to spend his private spring holiday on the west coast and surprised the people of Canna by coming ashore the four-and-a-half-mile long island with his wife Charlene and an entourage of 14.

Looking forward to busy 2021 season

And now, with lockdown easing and people looking forward to being able to travel again, the cafe is looking to boost its team with “energetic and enthusiastic staff”.

The advert states: “A rare opportunity to join our fun and friendly community of 18 islanders.

“Set on the waterside of the beautiful bay, Cafe Canna is a small but very busy restaurant open six days a week. As we are the only dining establishment on the island, we work hard to make sure that every visitor can be served at our high level of service, even during the busiest times.”

Experience is not necessary, and potential applicants should be friendly, good communicators and able to work in a fast-paced environment. Accommodation is provided.

Canna is popular with birdwatchers as it has one Scotland’s most important seabird colonies. It is also popular spot for those with yachts.