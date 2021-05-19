Off-duty police officers in Shetland fined after breaking Covid rules to attend indoor gathering

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of police officers have been fined for attending a house gathering three days before Covid rules were relaxed.

Six people, including some officers, were issued with fixed penalty notices after police were called to a house in Shetland on Friday.

Since Monday, those living in areas currently at Level 2 or 1 are allowed to meet friends and family indoors, both in public venues and at home.

But at about 6.15pm on Friday, police were called to a property in Russell Crescent, Lerwick to break up a gathering.

Superintendent Maggie Pettigrew today confirmed some of the group were serving police officers, and said it was “extremely disappointing”.

Actions have undermined the ‘sacrifices’ the community has made

She said they had been reminded of their “responsibility to set an example to others” and that they had undermined the effort the local community has made to follow the coronavirus guidelines.

Supt Pettigrew said: “The vast majority of people in Shetland have been sticking to the rules to suppress the spread of coronavirus and I would like to thank our community for this.

“It is extremely disappointing that a small number of police officers were involved in a gathering in breach of the regulations on Friday, May 14.

“Their actions undermine the sacrifices you have all have made in the last year and I appreciate many of you will be upset about this incident.

“They have been given fixed penalty notices and reminded of their responsibility to set an example to others.”

On Monday, the islands dropped to Level 1 of restrictions, which allows a maximum of six people from up to three households to meet up in homes.