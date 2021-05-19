Shetland space race: First rocket tests done ahead of test flight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A rocket maker has successfully carried out the first series of engine tests in preparation to blast off the space race in Shetland.

German-based HyImpulse Technologies has run the experiments at the former Scatsta airfield on the islands this week.

The preparations are expected to culminate in the launch of a sounding rocket from the Shetland Space Centre in Unst later this year.

Bosses from the centre have described the tests as a “major milestone” in developing the space industry in the islands.

Preparations being made for test rocket flight

Unst was selected by the UK Space Agency as the best site to operate a satellite launching facility and ground station.

The first planned vertical rocket launch from the site is planned from the centre next year.

HyImpulse has already run its own tests in Germany to determine whether the hybrid motor will qualify it for the launch of the sounding rocket, which is designed to gather data and do tests on a sub-orbital flight.

Co-chief executive Mario Kobald said: “We are using solid fuel – basically candlewax – that is easy to handle and really cheap, with a further major advantage that there can be no hazardous accidents during shipping and prior to testing and operations.

“Only during the testing itself did we introduce a liquid oxidiser and heat to make the motor fire. This has been a big step forward in proving that the technology is working.”

Tests show ‘can-do attitude’ of Shetland

Lerwick-based Ocean Kinetics manufactured the main support frame for testing the rocket as well as the pipework for supplying fuel.

It is hoped the space industry will lead to a surge in specialist jobs in Shetland to support the launch of satellites into orbit.

Frank Strang, chief executive of Shetland Space Centre, said: “It has been a tremendously exciting two weeks at Scatsta, with the first rocket engine testing marking a major milestone in the development of the space industry in Shetland.

“There is lots more to come, from HyImpulse and our other partners including Lockheed Martin, ahead of the first planned vertical rocket launch from Unst next year.

“The can-do attitude and teamwork on display bode well for Shetland’s future as the home of UK launch.”