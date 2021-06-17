Attention space cadets: Shetland Space Centre to host summer camp

Budding astronauts are wanted for an out-of-this-world summer camp.

Child will be able to participate in “astronaut teacher” Mike Mongo’s astronaut job camp, hosted by Shetland Space Centre.

The virtual summer camp, geared towards 10 to 12 year-olds with a passion for space and science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (Steam).

There will be a number of activities and talks from experts such as SpaceX Inspiration 4 astronaut Dr Sian Proctor, NASA ISS and Space Shuttle astronaut Nicole Scott, and future Mars walker Alyssa Carson.

It is being funded by the space centre and Wildland Ltd – a land conservation and tourism business owned by Scotland’s richest man and Highland estate owner Anders Povlsen.

Costs covered for children attending

Mr Mongo said: “My message to parents is: if your children are into creative thinking, problem-solving, team play and emotional intelligence, get them signed up; they’ll love it.

“And my message to kids is: if you’re excited by space and Steam and even video games and sports, or even just a little bit interested, get your mum, dad or guardian to sign you up – your registration is paid; for.”

The camp will run virtually from July 5-30, and in three separate camps. There will be space for 180 children from Shetland, Scotland, and around the world.

The two-hour-long sessions will be held on Monday and Thursday mornings for children in Scotland, Monday and Thursday afternoons for the rest of the UK and Ireland and Tuesday and Friday mornings for the rest of the world.