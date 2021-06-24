Fisherman plucks his two comrades out of the water in Mayday alert

A fisherman plucked his two comrades out of the water in a Mayday alert tonight.

Details are still coming in on the incident, however HM Coastguard confirmed it received a mayday call just before 7pm.

A spokesman said the call was from a fishing vessel stating that two of the three crew had entered the water, between Rum and Eigg, Small Isles, Inner Hebrides.

Mayday Mayday

He said: “Mayday relay broadcasts were issued to vessels in the area, and the Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and RNLI lifeboats from Mallaig and Tobermory were all sent.

“The crew member still on the fishing vessel recovered both men back on board before they were passed into the care of the helicopter’s winch paramedic and lifeboat crew.”

More to follow.