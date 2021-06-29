Western Isles councillor is latest to defect to the Scottish Greens

A Western Isles councillor has joined the Scottish Greens and and hopes to stand for the party at next year’s council elections.

Independent Roddy MacKay has been representing the Benbecula and North Uist (Beinn na Faoghla agus Uibhist a Tuath) ward since 2017.

He has now announced he has joined the Greens to secure a “positive future” for the islands in a post-Covid era.

Mr MacKay said he has “a burning desire to conserve our fragile community, to protect and preserve our ever-diminishing machair land, and to celebrate and safeguard our unique culture and heritage”.

He added: “I firmly believe that the Scottish Greens are the party leading the drive for a positive future that will be particularly vital to our islands in the post-Covid year.

“It is only right, however, that since the people of Benbecula and North Uist voted me onto the council as an independent councillor I should continue my work as an independent until the May 2022 elections.”

He has vowed to continue to campaign against proposals by Highlands & Islands Airport Limited (Hial) to downgrade Benbecula airport and to carry on working to secure better ferry links.

‘Welcome aboard’

Orkney councillor Steve Sankey, the first Scottish Green to be elected to an island Council in 2017, followed by John Ross Scott, who also recently joined the Orkney Greens but sits as an Independent, said it was welcome news.

Mr Sankey said: “We’re delighted that Roddy has joined us and look forward to working together, especially in fighting the absurd Hial proposals.”

Hial propose to move all operations from six regional airports to Inverness by 2023.

Hial has stressed their door was always open to discuss the proposals.

However, the move has proved deeply unpopular across the political divide.

Mr MacKay founded the Eilean Dorcha Music Festival and is a board member of the Hebridean Housing Partnership and the local housing and energy agency Tighean Innse Gall.

He is also vice-chairman of the council’s Gàidhlig committee.