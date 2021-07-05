Orkney rescue teams assist diver and crewman unwell at sea

Rescue teams have been out in force in Orkney after a diver and an onboard crewman fell ill.

A male diver was diving off the west coast of Orkney when he developed decompression sickness, around 40 minutes away from Stromness harbour.

Crewman onboard the dive vessel raised the alarm around 3.05pm requesting assistance from local coastguard teams.

Members of Stromness coastguard were sent to meet the dive vessel at the harbour before transferring the man to the nearby decompression chamber.

His condition is not known.

Meanwhile on the east coast, a man has been taken to hospital after falling ill at sea.

A vessel raised the alarm to the coastguard around 1.15pm stating a member of the crew had fallen ill onboard.

Rescue teams made their way to Kirkwall harbour as the vessel came into port.

The male skipper was assisted by members of Kirkwall coastguard to shore before being transferred to a waiting ambulance.

From there, the crewman was taken to Balfour Hospital to receive further medical attention.

His condition is currently not known.