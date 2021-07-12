Portree urgent care centre to temporarily close overnight amid staffing pressures

Staffing pressures have forced NHS Highland to temporarily suspend services at the urgent care centre at Portree Hospital.

The centre will close between 8pm on Tuesday, July 13 until 8am on Wednesday, July 14 and then at the same times between Wednesday and Thursday.

The decision has been made due to ongoing staff pressures, which have started to impact patient safety.

NHS Highland said management at Portree Hospital have exhausted all avenues in their attempts to try to remain open at all times, and apologised for the break in services.

They will still try to fill vacant shifts and continue working to provide care for those in the area.

Services across the Highlands are struggling with the pressures of the pandemic, with soem even in a ‘code black’ situation.

Normal 24-hour opening times will resume at the centre on Skye on Thursday, July 15.

During the closures, urgent care can still be accessed by calling NHS24 on 111, and ambulance services will still respond to emergency calls as normal.

The centre will also continue to operate normally between the hours of 8am and 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rural emergency practitioner teams from the Dr MacKinnon Memorial Hospital in Broadford will provide cover during the suspensions.