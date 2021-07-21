Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Islands

Skye Coastguard rescue teams and Portree Lifeboat rescue woman stranded with ankle injury

By Donna MacAllister
July 21, 2021, 8:28 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 8:32 pm
Portree lifeboat the RNLB Stanley Watson Barker at her moorings in Portree Bay.
Coastguard rescue teams were called in to rescue an injured walker to safety on Skye.

The supper-time dash followed reports a 60-year-old woman had suffered a leg and ankle injury on the coast path.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “It was about a kilometre into the path so it was quite a long way away which is why they came to us.

The Portree Lifeboat took the paramedics round to the casualty and they picked her up and took her ashore to Portree to the care of the ambulance itself. She had fallen and injured her foot and her ankle.”

At around the same time, the Mallaig Lifeboat was also on duty helping to tow a dingy ashore on Skye.

Portree lifeboat station is this year marking 30 years of saving lives at sea.

