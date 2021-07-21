Skye Coastguard rescue teams and Portree Lifeboat rescue woman stranded with ankle injury

Coastguard rescue teams were called in to rescue an injured walker to safety on Skye.

The supper-time dash followed reports a 60-year-old woman had suffered a leg and ankle injury on the coast path.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “It was about a kilometre into the path so it was quite a long way away which is why they came to us.

The Portree Lifeboat took the paramedics round to the casualty and they picked her up and took her ashore to Portree to the care of the ambulance itself. She had fallen and injured her foot and her ankle.”

At around the same time, the Mallaig Lifeboat was also on duty helping to tow a dingy ashore on Skye.

Portree lifeboat station is this year marking 30 years of saving lives at sea.