Shellfish toxins in Western Isles loch return to ‘safe levels’

Dangerous levels of shellfish toxins in a Western Isles loch have now returned to normal levels.

Warnings were issued at the beginning of September following monitoring work done by Food Standards Scotland.

It was feared eating shellfish like mussels, cockles or razor fish from Loch Erisort in Lewis could have posed a risk to human health.

About 125,000 salmon died in a disease outbreak at two fish farms in the loch in October 2017.

Harvesting was postponed earlier this month until algae levels subside.

Western Isles Council has now confirmed the water is no longer dangerous.

A spokesman said: “Monitoring work undertaken on behalf of Food Standards Scotland has identified that the high levels of shellfish toxins identified in Loch Erisort in Lewis on September 8 have returned to safe levels.

“The warning against eating shellfish from this area has now been lifted.”